Watch: Don’t Get Bored With Greatness – How T.J. Watt Impacted Chargers Game

Bringing you guys another video today. Here, we’re breaking down Pittsburgh Steelers EDGE rusher T.J. Watt’s performance in the 20-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. It’s not often I dedicate videos to Watt because his talent is already so well-known but it’s important from time to time to revisit what makes him great.

We break down the moves he used to beat first-round RT Joe Alt, his impact in the run game, his effort, and the attention he demands that frees up everyone else.

As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on the screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.