Watch: DeShon Elliott Picks Off Kirk Cousins For Steelers’ First Takeaway Of Season

One of the most underrated and underappreciated additions by the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason is already making an impact.

Veteran safety DeShon Elliott, who signed a two-year deal in free agency, created a big splash for the Steelers on the second drive of the game, recording a diving interception of Atlanta quarterback Kirk Cousins, giving the ball back to the Steelers near midfield in a 3-3 game.

After a shaky first drive that saw Atlanta march down the field before settling for a field goal, the Steelers’ defense needed an answer on the second drive.

Elliott provided that.

The Steelers did well on the play to force Cousins off his first read, leading to him working back across the formation. As Cousins worked back across, he thought he saw wide receiver Drake London working open, leading to him pulling the trigger on the throw.

But Elliott was right there to jump the route and make the diving interception, giving the Steelers the football near midfield.

With the defense needing to carry a heavy load early in the season with a new offense and backup quarterback Justin Fields making his first start with the Steelers, the defense came up large with Elliott’s interception in what could be a sign of things to come for the Black and Gold.