Watch: Cam Heyward Sure Doesn’t Look Washed

Bringing you guys another video today. Here, we’re breaking down Pittsburgh Steelers DL Cam Heyward and his Week 1 performance against the Atlanta Falcons. A vintage Heyward game: stout against the run while still generating pressure against the pass. We go through a handful of clips to show his solid outing.

