Under Siege: Analytics Show Justin Fields With Lowest Clean Pocket Rate In NFL

The offensive line was supposed to be a real strength of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024. They invested three of their top five picks in the 2024 NFL Draft on fortifying the offensive line. While there is still time for it to turn into a strength, it hasn’t started out that way.

According to Judah Fortgang on X, Justin Fields has the lowest rate of clean pockets in the league. The below chart plots clean pocket rate against EPA from clean pockets. It looks to be about a third of the time that Fields is working with a clean pocket.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Steelers’ offensive line has allowed 17 pressures through two games. Only four of those have resulted in a sack, but pressures still disrupt a quarterback’s ability to get the ball out on time.

James Daniels and Spencer Anderson have been the biggest offenders with each allowing five pressures. Fortunately, it shouldn’t be too much longer before Isaac Seumalo is able to return from his pectoral injury suffered just before the start of the season.

It isn’t a huge surprise to see some early struggles by the young, revamped offensive line. Dan Moore Jr. is the oldest starter in the current group, and he is 25 years old for a couple more weeks. Three of the five starters are either rookies or making their first starts in the NFL this year.

The Steelers’ o-line took time to jell last season, and that was with more continuity and veteran players in the group. Considering the lack of clean pockets, Fields has done pretty well to only take four sacks. Some of that is due to his ability to escape pressure and extend plays with his legs. He has also done well to not force throws with zero interceptions so far.

This might also be a reason the Steelers are playing it safe with Russell Wilson and his calf injury. They need a mobile quarterback who can negate some of the mistakes by the offensive line until it improves as a collective. Wilson can be that, but not while he is hampered by an injury.