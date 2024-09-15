Tyler Matakevich Questionable To Return Against Broncos With Hamstring Injury (Update)

UPDATE: Matakevich has returned to the game.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker and core special teamer Tyler Matakevich has a hamstring injury and his return is questionable for Pittsburgh’s Week 2 matchup against the Denver Broncos. TribLive’s Joe Rutter reported the news on Twitter.

Tyler Matakevich is questionable to return with a hamstring injury — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) September 15, 2024

It’s unknown when Matakevich suffered the injury. He made a special teams tackle, bringing down Marvin Mims for a gain of just two yards on a punt return in the fourth quarter. He’s a key special teamer for the Steelers, signing with them in July for his second stint with the team after spending the first four years of his career with the team. Pittsburgh’s special teams coverage has been a little bit shaky at times this season and during the preseason, so losing Matakevich for any amount of time would be a blow for Pittsburgh.

If Matakevich can’t return, the Steelers will be down one of their most important special teamers. There isn’t much time left in the game, so Matakevich might not be able to make it back, and we’ll see what his status ends up being throughout the week.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.