Two Steelers Crack Top 20 In Merchandise Sales

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Russell Wilson and EDGE T.J. Watt snuck inside the Top 20 of the NFLPA’s latest list of top merchandise sales. According to the league’s new list, Wilson ranks 18th while Watt is 19th.

Per the NFLPA website, the sales include not just jerseys but “T-shirts, hoodies, bobbleheads, plush toys, socks, face coverings, headbands, figurines, wall decals, backpacks, pennants, photos, drinkware, pet products, and more.”

That’s right. If you’re looking for a Watt jersey for your dog, it’s out there.

Wilson was among the offseason’s biggest storylines. A free agent for the first time, the New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders, and Steelers all showed interest in him. But Wilson signed a 1-year deal with Pittsburgh, citing a great connection with head coach Mike Tomlin along with a full-court pitch from now-teammates like Watt and DL Cam Heyward. Ostensibly, Pittsburgh’s greater chance of success than New York and Las Vegas also played a role, the Steelers in search of a quarterback who could put them over the hump. According to the NFLPA’s notes, Wilson jumped from No. 42 to No. 18 in sales after signing with the Steelers.

Of course, Wilson has been sidelined since the regular season began, recovering from a calf injury while Justin Fields has won both of his starts. Wilson’s future standing with the team remains uncertain and Pittsburgh is prepared to roll with Fields for their Week 3 home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Watt is one of the most recognizable players in the league, aided by the surname he shares with J.J. Watt. A true Steelers’ fan-favorite, he remains one of football’s most feared defensive players who has impacted both of Pittsburgh’s 2024 wins. He is one of only four defensive players to make the Top 20 trailing only Detroit Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson (who has an early sack lead on Watt and the rest of the NFL), Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons, and New York Jets CB Sauce Gardner.

Fields, by the way, ranks 31st on the list, the only other Steeler to crack the Top 50.

The top spot surprisingly doesn’t go to Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. Instead, Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud tops the list with Mahomes taking second place. Hutchinson is third with teammate WR Amon-Ra St. Brown fourth and Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow fifth.