Two Impressive Stats About QB Justin Fields

Justin Fields has played solid and progressively better football through three weeks of the season. The eye test will tell you that. But the stats have a story to share, too. There’s two of them that stick out above all others. His completion percentage and his snap-to-throw times. Both are either really good or improving.

Through three weeks, Fields is completing 73.3 percent of his passes. He’s never even been close to that figure before and is essentially 12 points higher compared to a season ago. Over his first three seasons, Fields hovered between 59 and 61 percent. Now, he’s among the best in the league.

His completion percentage is sixth-best in the NFL. Only Jayden Daniels, Josh Allen, Geno Smith, Baker Mayfield, and Gardner Minshew II are ahead of Fields. He’s never been this high before. Here’s where his completion percentage has ranked year by year.

Justin Fields’ Completion Percentage Rankings, 2021-2024

2021 – 35th of 38 qualifiers

2022 – 33rd of 39 qualifiers

2023 – 36th of 42 qualifiers

2024 – 6th of 31 qualifiers

Context is key and a high completion percentage can be misleading. Fields is throwing the ball shorter, naturally lending itself to more completions, and the Steelers have played a safer brand of football. But Fields has also been far more accurate than in the past, not missing nearly as many “layups” and making some high-end throws. Including ones that should’ve been caught like this laser to TE Pat Freiermuth right before the half against the Los Angeles Chargers that probably adds an additional field goal to the scoreboard.

Thought this was #Steelers QB Justin Fields's best throw of the day. Late first half. Tight window. Puts this ball where only TE Pat Freiermuth can get it. Impressive accuracy and zip here to fit into tight window. pic.twitter.com/We1CYpWR5I — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) September 24, 2024

Or Fields’ third-down throw to WR Scotty Miller, exactly where it has to be. Away from the defender but catchable for Miller and even allowing him to turn upfield and break off a 20-yard gain.

The other stat? His snap-to-throw time. Fields has historically held onto the ball too long, a big reason why he’s been the league’s most-sacked quarterback since being drafted in 2021. As a starter in Chicago, he held the ball longer every year compared to 2024. This year? He’s down to 2.82 seconds. That’s still longer than average and 23rd leaguewide but improved from before. Here are his yearly numbers.

Justin Fields Snap-to-Throw Times

2021 – 2.91 seconds

2022 – 3.12 seconds

2023 – 3.23 seconds (NFL’s longest)

2024 – 2.82 seconds

There is correlation and crossover. Shorter throws mean higher completion percentage means the ball is getting out quicker. I get all that. Still, it’s never come together for Fields until this year. Pittsburgh is giving him what Chicago didn’t. Structure and a roster around him to keep the pressure off. The tape – and the numbers – show it.