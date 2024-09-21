Two Broncos Fined For Illegal Hits Against Steelers

A pair of Denver Broncos are exiting their Week 2 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a loss and lighter wallets. Per the NFL’s weekly public fine list, S P.J. Locke and C Luke Wattenberg for illegal hits and actions against the Steelers.

Locke was fine for two offenses on the same play. Unnecessary roughness for a hit on a defenseless player and unsportsmanlike conduct for removing his helmet on the field of play. It came for his hit on Steelers WR Calvin Austin III in the second half, drawing a penalty.

CBS cameras didn’t show Locke removing his helmet, though he was clearly upset by the costly penalty. But evidently, his helmet came off before making his way to the sideline. He was fined $13,972 for the hit and $13,972 for removing his helmet.

Locke initially spent time with the Steelers as a rookie before finding solid ground with the Denver Broncos, on their roster since 2019.

Wattenberg was fined for a late third quarter peel back block on Steelers DE Isaiahh Loudermilk on a screen.

NFL rules prohibit throwing a block towards the line of scrimmage. Wattenberg was not penalized for the play but fined $5,872.

No Steelers were fined in the game. They haven’t been fined in either of the first two weeks of the regular season.

All fines are set by the CBA and increase a pre-determined percentage his season. Fine amounts increase for repeat offenders. All fine money is sent to NFL-supported charities.