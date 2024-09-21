Trai Essex Believes Offensive Line ‘Loves Blocking’ For Justin Fields

When the Pittsburgh Steelers traded for QB Justin Fields in March, there were plenty of of mixed reactions. Some loved the move, others didn’t. So far in Fields tenure as a Steelers, those who offered a stamp of approval are looking smart.

Fields is 2-0 as a Steeler and has done a pretty good job of sustaining drives and taking care of the football. Although the offense is still struggling to score touchdowns, the blame for that does not fall all on Fields. Due to his dual threat ability Fields can extend drives and keep defenses guessing which has resulted in timely third down pick ups already this season.

Former Steelers offensive lineman Trai Essex believes that the offense loves playing with a dynamic player like Fields, and the offensive line loves blocking him.

“I think the offensive line loves blocking for him,” said Essex on 93.7 The Fan. “I think Najee [Harris] and Jaylen [Warren] love playing with him. And GP [George Pickens], obviously that Georgia connection goes a long way. They seem to have some really good rapport out there.”

Fields ability to run may be a big reason why the Essex thinks the offensive line loves blocking for him. Offensive lineman love to get out in the open field and run block. Having Fields means there are designed run plays for him and in turn give the lineman more opportunities to run block. In addition, he’s shown a Houdini-like ability to avoid sacks at times which could save some offensive lineman from being credited with giving up a sack. Admittedly, Fields has struggled with taking bad sacks over the years, but that still doesn’t take away the times he has looked dead to rights and come away with a big play instead.

The rest of the offense seems to love Fields as well, especially WR George Pickens. Pickens has become Fields’ favorite target and the two have connected on some big gains early on this season. Although the two have yet to connect on a touchdown, although they probably should have in Denver, the combination looks potent.

Fields will have a tough task tomorrow going up against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers have a great pass rush and their defense is stout, allowing only 6.5 points and 147 yards per game. Pittsburgh will likely try and pound the rock against Los Angeles, but there will probably be a time where they will call on Fields to step up. If he steps up, the offense will only love him and trust him more.