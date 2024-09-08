Tom’s Ten Takes – Steelers Vs. Falcons

Following each game in the 2024 Steelers season I will again be giving you my 10 takes. These aren’t going to be hot takes that are meant to shock the world. These will be instant reactions to the game written just following the game when the emotions are high, and the ideas are fresh. Included will be thoughts, observations, queries, and reasons that caused me to yell at the television.

Regular Season Week 1 vs. Atlanta Falcons

1. Good Win for Boz – This isn’t the first time Chris Boswell has accounted for all of the team’s points. We all need to take a moment to appreciate just how consistently good he is. Banging 50-yard field goals, plural, has become the norm. Mike Tomlin has so much trust in him that sometimes it feels like they don’t even try to score a touchdown. He has been so automatic that you know if he had a bad season he must have been dealing with an injury. There are several great kickers in the NFL, and we are damn lucky to get to root for one of them.

2. Fields General – It started off really ugly. Fumbling the first snap and bobbling another. Missing an open receiver on the right and then throwing behind Najee Harris to the left. Had to use a timeout early. Miscommunication with the running back more than once. I’m going to generously chalk it up to nerves. An extremely conservative play calling in the first half seemed to loosen up toward the end of the second quarter and the offense improved moving the ball despite not getting into the end zone. Justin Fields was not great but he’s a tough runner. Generally average offensive performance overall but a hard-fought win.

3. The Right Ain’t Right – The pregame scouting by the Falcons must have recognized something because they made a concerted effort to run to their left, the Steelers’ right side of the defense. The first time they ran to the right, T.J. Watt blew it up with a tackle for a loss. Atlanta was getting a big push to the left side. Keeanu Benton was not getting off blocks and getting pushed downfield. The linebackers weren’t getting over their blocks. No player setting the edge was able to keep the gap tight. Teryl Austin will need to find and fix the problem there.

4. I Won’t Get Fined – So I will say it like I’m sure many of you have. That officiating was atrocious, getting so many calls wrong in so many different ways. Several of those were drive changers. The T.J. Watt offsides call takes away as sack fumble. The offensive pass interference call on George Pickens was questionable. On a big catch by Pickens, he was determined to be down at the spot despite not being touched. The offsetting penalty that was called on Broderick Jones was unfathomable. It is Week 1, and the refs may be rusty too, but they need to raise their collective hands and say, “My bad on that one. And that one. And those too.”

5. Power Over Finesse – The outside-zone running scheme is a favorite of Arthur Smith, but I don’t think it’s the right fit. The combination of Harris and Cordarrelle Patterson doesn’t have the lateral quickness and cutting ability that would benefit the outside zone. They are better in a power running scheme. North and south running downhill. Jaylen Warren I would think can have success in either scheme, but to play bully ball they need to run more power.

6. Limit The Mistakes – I’m not talking about fumbles, interceptions, or sacks that happen. Yes, you want to limit those but I’m referring to knowing when to cut your losses. Pickens was given a chance to run the ball and not long after taking the handoff he had a handful of defenders in front of him. He tried to fight off every one of them and turned a 4- or 5-yard loss into a 10-yard loss. Harris will fight the defense alone as well. Doing that there is a low probability of success and you’re risking injury. Get down, take the loss, and move on to the next play.

7. Down Not Out – Both Watt and Alex Highsmith were called for being offside trying to time the snap. A closer review is needed but both calls were close. The initial movement of the pass rushers when timing the snap is a small dip before exploding forwards. Could it be possible that the line judges are seeing that initial movement before the forward movement and assuming that the player is offsides? I think it’s definitely possible. Both calls were remarkably close and unfortunate for the defense.

8. New Faces Covering Spaces – Put me in the group that had some concerns about the defensive backfield heading into this season. There looked to be some holes or question marks. Several fresh faces made big contributions in Week 1. Donte Jackson had two pass breakups, one interception and nearly another. DeShon Elliott had an early interception, two pass breakups and four tackles. Beanie Bishop Jr., who was in the area on the game’s lone touchdown, had four tackles, including a big tackle on the final drive to keep the receiver in bounds and keep the clock moving. Welcome aboard, men. You’re off to a good start.

9. Surprisingly Good – The play calling had me worried early in the game. It seemed Arthur Smith was told to keep the reins on the offense. And they were tight. I was especially worried about back-to-back running calls on the 2nd and 19 as well as 3rd and 18. The call to set up the third field goal at the end of the first half was a great one. Getting the defense to think one way and using the arm strength of Fields to throw back across the field was perfect. Pickens almost screwed up a genius call but luckily stepped out of bounds before the half ran out. I don’t remember seeing that type of play in recent history. Kudos to Mr. Smith.

10. Knock, Knock – It takes a village. You need contributions from everyone. Offense, defense, and special teams. I just wanted to give Scotty Miller a shout out. We didn’t hear much about him throughout the game. No targets in the passing game. I’m not even sure he played many snaps. However, late in the game the loss of punter Cameron Johnston gave him opportunities. With Boswell punting he was able to get downfield and make the immediate stop. Then he became the holder on Boswell’s last field goal. Who knew he was the backup holder? Maybe that gave him the edge over Dez Fitzpatrick. Opportunities are not guaranteed but it’s what you do with them when they are presented.