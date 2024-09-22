Tom’s Ten Takes – Steelers Vs. Chargers

Following each game in the 2024 Steelers season I will once again be giving you my 10 takes. These aren’t going to be hot takes that are meant to shock the world. These will be instant reactions to the game written while still in that period just following the game when the emotions are high, and the ideas are fresh. Included will be thoughts, observations, queries, and reasons that caused me to yell at the television.

Regular Season Week 3 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

1. Nick Knack Quarterback Whack – Give that dog a bone. Sitting behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith must have Nick Herbig pacing like a caged tiger on the sideline. In Year 2, Herbig has picked up right where he left off. He has shown the knack to make the big play time and time again.

With Highsmith sidelined by a groin injury he tallied two sacks and a forced fumble to spark the defense in the second half. Coming into the league he was deemed too undersized to face the length of offensive tackles, but he has worked his tail off to become uber effective and a playmaker.

2. Position Attrition – You could almost see it coming. The first two or three drives for each team were very physical. Both teams smacking each other in the face. The physicality took a toll on both teams with big contributors unable to finish the game. Joey Bosa, Justin Herbert, Rashawn Slater, and Joe Alt all left the game early, leaving the Chargers limping to the finish. The Steelers lost Alex Highsmith, Van Jefferson and Cory Trice Jr.

If every game is going to be like this, the blue tent is going to have to start taking reservations.

3. Play-Attack-Tion – I’m not sure if this a new trend but I noticed it in the preseason game from the Buffalo Bills. Teams use play-action (a fake run) to get the linebackers to move forward to open up the passing area behind them. In the past, you would see linebackers scramble to reverse field to get back into coverage.

What I have been seeing now is linebackers who bite on the play-action fake are now just turning into a blitz. I saw DeMarvin Leal, who was roaming in the middle of the defense, and Elandon Roberts do this move that led to a Roberts sack. I like the early results of the aggressive approach.

4. Size Doesn’t Matter; Speed Does – Let’s be honest. The Steelers have gotten close to nothing out of any receiver not named George Pickens. Jefferson left the game early and that gave more opportunities to Scotty Miller and Calvin Austin III. Miller made a nice run after the catch for a 20-yard gain. Austin had 95 receiving yards and a 55-yard touchdown. Both of these players have speed, which the offense collectively has been lacking. I think they both deserve the chance for more opportunities to make splash plays on offense. And for the record, Austin is going to house a punt (or two) at some point this season.

5. Improving but Still Costly – Nine accepted penalties for 60 yards in Week 1. Ten for 78 yards in Week 2. Three for 15 yards in week 3. Massive improvement. Mike Tomlin brought in referees for three practices last week in an effort to eliminate the penalty issue. Looks like it helped this week. However, two of those penalties were illegal formation. The first of those wiped out an 18-yard gain. Formation penalties by anyone cannot happen. Tight ends and wide receivers need to understand where they need to be. Mental mistakes like this cannot continue.

6. “Tandem of These Three” – You have to hand it to Tony Romo. He produces some interesting phrases. This comment was in reference to the Steelers’ three interior offensive linemen to address how they were opening holes. Zach Frazier has gotten a lot of love in the first couple weeks by those who know the ins and outs of offensive line play. He has been really impressive. He makes the calls for the offensive line to get everyone on the same page. Not always the easiest thing for a rookie.

If the Steelers have a big run, much more often than not, he is a big part of creating it. He has been a great, repeat, great fit at a position of need this season.

7. Dipping Their Toe in the Water – Over the past couple of seasons the Steelers’ passing game was highly focused on throws outside the numbers. Through the first two games of the season, that trend continued. Today, the offense pulled back the curtain and had a noticeable increase of throw inside the numbers. Pat Freiermuth and Pickens had nice plays with a chance for yards after the catch. The Austin touchdown was a bullet on an in-breaking route.

The offense made some nice strides today and if it can find consistency using the middle of the field, the Steelers might not have to rely on their defense so much going forward.

8. Healthy Heyward Creates Chaos – You can never question the heart of Cam Heyward. He played through his recovery time after surgery last year and wasn’t the Cam we know and love. This season is another story. With Bunyan-esque strength he has been an immovable force this season. He recorded his first sack of the season, added his fourth quarterback hit and had two tackles for a loss. He’s clogging lanes for his linebackers and chasing down ball carriers. He is the heart of this defense and of this team.

9. Fields of Green – And green means go. Bears fans can’t be happy to see how Justin Fields has started this season. Each game he has progressed a little bit more. His arm strength and accuracy have been particularly good. He’s working through his progressions. Against the blitz, he is unfazed and makes good choices. He made his first mistake forcing a ball today but if averages one every three games I think we can live with that. The offense is still finding its way but his results to this point have been very promising.

10. End of Game Thoughts – It’s not often that we, as fans, don’t have to sweat out the end of the game but the team gave us that today. The collective groan from the Acrisure Stadium attendees when the Steelers took a couple of knees from the one-yard line was amusing.

After that last knee, Fields turned and handed the ball to the referee, who handed it right back to him. Maybe he was just giving it back to him because it was the Steelers’ ball. I like to think the referee returned it as a, “Hey, this is your first home win. Keep it” gesture. I don’t think referees think like that but maybe. In the second half the offense held the ball for a 2-to-1 advantage in time of possession. The defense held the Chargers to minus five total yards. That is a dominant half.