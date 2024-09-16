Tom’s Ten Takes – Steelers Vs. Broncos

Following each game in the 2024 Steelers season I will once again be giving you my 10 takes. These aren’t going to be hot takes that are meant to shock the world. This will be instant reactions written while still in that period just following the game when the emotions are high, and the ideas are fresh. Included will be thoughts, observations, queries, and reasons that caused me to yell at the television.

Regular Season Week 2 vs. Denver Broncos

1. Let It Fly – Trust is hard to come by in any relationship and it’s not hard to see that Justin Fields has not earned that trust yet. Two things I have noticed so far about Fields. Once he is allowed to zip a ball to a receiver he seems to loosen up and looks more comfortable. It was a slant to George Pickens this week; a route we’ve been begging for them to run more. Design a play or two to let him connect like this early each week. Second, over the first two weeks he has thrown three exceptional deep balls (two to Pickens, one to Van Jefferson). Give him a chance to make some more plays. There is potential in this offense.

2. Limping to the Finish – In true Mike Tomlin fashion, with a 10-point lead going into the second half, they limit the offense and hope the defense makes plays. They had seven drives in the second half. Drives being a very generous term. The play counts of those possessions were five, three, four, four, three, five and three. Simply horrible. Couple that with both teams committing numerous penalties, and it made the second half barely watchable. If this team wants to run the football, it better be able to do it well enough to string together some first downs.

3. Teamwork Makes the Free Agent Work – Every general manager makes free agent signings to try to help the team. In order for the signing to be successful, the GM needs to choose the right player, and the player needs to play well. Enter DeShon Elliott. He has stepped in and been impressive so far. Nine total tackles in this game with at least four of those at or behind the line of scrimmage. One on fourth down he timed the snap perfectly and made a tackle for a loss. A strong complement to pair with Minkah Fitzpatrick.

4. Wait and See – New punter Corliss Waitman has a big leg. We knew that when the Steelers signed him 2020. All of his punts in this game ranged from 49 to 58 yards. The punt returns weren’t a problem as only three were returned. However, three of those were touchbacks that brought the ball out to the 20 hurting the field position. That art of angling a punt to the corner has been lost for some reason although he did put his first and last near the sideline. So, can he improve on keeping it in the field of play? We shall see. So far, he is a solid replacement.

5. Unlucky Number Sevens – The Steelers came into this week with a plan to rotate Troy Fautanu and Broderick Jones. The former started and played the first two series. The latter came in and played the third series. After a missed block on a running play, a false start and two holding calls he was replaced.

The promise Jones flashed last year is nowhere to be found. Some will say he needs to play left tackle. That’s not happening with Dan Moore playing well so far. Some will say they shouldn’t rotate the tackles. Maybe they’re right but regardless, Jones has to be ready to play. He was not and that may cost him any playing time next week.

6. Don’t Waste the Pick – George Pickens is really impressive. The hand strength, body control and contested-catch ability are just a portion of his talents. Through two games he has lost three receptions, 93 yards and touchdown to penalties by himself or teammates. The team needs to find a way to get him the ball more on a weekly basis. You don’t want to see the Steelers waste his ability while they have him. He’ll be on the way to a big payday soon and he won’t want to stay in Pittsburgh if they don’t get him the ball.

7. Bring in the Closer – With 7:48 left in the game it was time for the team to run some time off the clock. From that point on Najee Harris had gains of two, five, two, two, and four. Denver knew they would try to run the ball, so those carries were against a stacked box. I would like to nominate Jaylen Warren to be the closer instead. He has the quickness and lateral agility to make a guy miss and get extra yards. He’d also give them a better option to run outside or swing out a pass.

Let Harris wear down the defense throughout most of the game and let Warren get the last three outs.

8. Soft But Effective – Not all sacks are built the same. The Steelers managed two this week, by T.J. Watt, and Alex Highsmith. They were too of the softest sacks you will see a quarterback take with Bo Nix being tripped up by the smallest of margins. But the pressure was there throughout the game. Seven quarterback hits, including three from Cam Heyward. Add pass deflections by Watt and Isaiahh Loudermilk and that is plenty of harassment. The defense has been top notch so far and it starts up front.

9. Snap To It – Another week, another snap issue. This began in preseason, and it has continued through the first two weeks. Is it the rookie center Zach Frazier snapping it at the wrong time? Is left guard Spencer Anderson tapping the center at the wrong time to signal the sack? Is Fields calling it wrong in the huddle? We may never know but we can all agree, it needs to cease. Today, luckily the fumbled snap bounced into Warren’s hands. Without repair, it will lead to a painful outcome at some point.

10. He Giveth and He Taketh Away – Congratulations to Cory Trice, Jr. on his first career interception. He read the quarterback and cut off a would-be touchdown. In the fourth quarter on a key fourth-down play, it looked like he messed up the coverage. From the slot, he angled to the deep outside leaving the slot receiver uncovered for a big gain.

He has gotten a little run in the first two games and has played solidly, which if he continues would be great news for a position where the team is a little thin, especially on experience.