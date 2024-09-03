Tomlin Tidbits: Everything Else Mike Tomlin Had To Say (September 3)

Mike Tomlin has his press conference early in the week before each game, breaking down what happened the previous weekend and focusing on the upcoming one. While we’ll write about the most notable things Tomlin had to say in separate articles, we’ll throw in a couple of smaller nuggets of information in this post. A one-stop shop for the rest of what Coach T. had to say.

For the full press conference visit the Steelers’ YouTube channel.

TOMLIN PRAISES FALCONS’ WEAPONS

The Atlanta Falcons added a lot of offensive firepower this offseason with the signings of QB Kirk Cousins and WR Darnell Mooney, but it’s the guys already in place in Atlanta who have Mike Tomlin’s attention. He praised Atlanta’s offensive weapons, including RB Bijan Robinson, WR Drake London and TE Kyle Pitts.

“Bijan Robinson is top tier. He can do a lot of things. He can stop-start, he can put his foot in the ground and juke, he can put together multiple cuts. He’s a home-run hitter,” Tomlin said. “Drake London and Kyle Pitts are matchup issues, they really are. Both of them are big-bodied guys who can play the ball above eye level and are vertical threats.”

You have to think that the Steelers will match Joey Porter Jr. up against London, but who will cover Pitts remains to be seen. While Pitts has fallen off production-wise after a rookie season that saw him accumulate 1,026 yards, he’s still an ultra-athletic tight end who can make plays. He could be a guy the Steelers mix-and-match looks against to try to take him away.

Pittsburgh’s defense is among the best in the league, but Atlanta’s weapons provide a big test in Week 1, especially with Cousins now under center to take advantage of them more than Desmond Ridder could last season. There’s no doubt that Robinson will be a tough guy to stop for the Steelers, and the passing attack with London, Pitts and Mooney is potent and could also cause problems for a Steelers secondary short on depth at cornerback. It’ll be a fun chess match to watch between Pittsburgh’s defense and Atlanta’s offense.

PAYTON WILSON COULD HAVE WEEK 1 ROLE

The Pittsburgh Steelers may have ended up with a steal in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft in LB Payton Wilson. He fell in the draft due to injury concerns but impressed throughout training camp and the preseason. He’s listed as the team’s third inside linebacker on the depth chart behind Patrick Queen and Elandon Roberts, and Tomlin thinks that Wilson could play a role in Week 1.

“He’s a talented guy. He’s a quick and eager learner. He doesn’t make a lot of mistakes twice. He’s got a skill set that might allow him to contribute, particularly in some passing circumstances,” Tomlin said. “He’s an easy runner, he can cover people. We’ll just continue to carve out a role for him, but make no mistake, we’re excited about the prospects and his talent level.”

Wilson could be an option in dime packages, and Tomlin seems to be impressed with what he’s done so far. He’s better than a third-round talent, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him get some run against Atlanta on Sunday. And his role has the potential to ramp up later in the year as he gets more comfortable in the defense and with the speed of the NFL. It sounds like that might be the plan given Tomlin’s comments about being excited about his prospects. Wilson is going to be a really intriguing rookie to watch this year.

STEELERS GOING TO RELY ON DEPTH

With the team still ramping up its conditioning and getting used to playing a full game, Tomlin expects the Steelers to use all the depth at their disposal against the Falcons. He specifically mentioned DL Montravius Adams and DeMarvin Leal, but expect the Steelers to rotate more earlier in the season than they will later in the year.

“We’re interested in playing everyone that’s capable of helping us. Mon Adams, Leal. It’s not an 11-man job, particularly in Week 1 as you meet the challenges of conditioning, in-game conditioning,” Tomlin said. “So we’re gonna cast a big net from a participation standpoint.”

As is usually the case, the Steelers will make sure to keep guys fresh and rested. With guys like Cameron Heyward and T.J. Watt not participating at all in the preseason, the Steelers can rotate in Leal and someone like OLB Nick Herbig to give added rest while the group collectively ramps up and gets used to playing a full 60 minutes. Adams and Leal have plenty of in-game experience, and both impressed in the preseason. They’ll get some looks on Sunday to potentially earn a bigger role and try to make an impact for the Steelers.