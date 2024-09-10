Tomlin: Rookie UDFA CB Beanie Bishop Jr. Off To A ‘Really Good Start’ For Steelers

He was largely an unknown entering Week 1 of the 2024 season as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting slot cornerback, but rookie undrafted free agent Beanie Bishop Jr. played well enough to earn some praise from head coach Mike Tomlin.

“I thought it was a great start for him. I thought the things that attracted us to him were on display,” Tomlin said of Bishop during his weekly press conference Tuesday, according to video via the Steelers’ YouTube page. “He played hard, he tackled well. He had a couple possession down stop tackles. I think he had a tackle on special teams.

“Really good start for an undrafted rookie, certainly.”

Bishop played 33 snaps on Sunday in the 18-10 win over the Falcons, finishing with four tackles. Though he allowed four receptions on four targets for 22 yards and a touchdown, Bishop showed up in key spots.

The West Virginia product recorded a special teams tackle on the opening kickoff, cutting down Falcons returner Avery Williams.

He later had a key third-down stop in the flat, tackling Atlanta tight end Charlie Woerner short of the sticks, leading to teammates and DC Teryl Austin being excited for him.

Against the Falcons, Bishop graded out at a 65.4 overall from Pro Football Focus, including a 61.6 against the run and a 64.7 in coverage. He allowed just two yards after the catch on the day, and aligned in the slot on 30 snaps, with three other snaps at free safety.

After missing one preseason game and having his roster spot be in question due to limited experience leading up to final cuts, the Steelers’ gamble on Bishop appears to be paying off early, especially after a strong performance in his first NFL regular-season game.

He has to build off it now and keep stacking days. But right now, things are looking up for Bishop, and Tomlin is liking what he’s seeing.