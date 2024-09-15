Tomlin Acknowledges Najee Harris’ Contract Year Is Strong Motivator

Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris has always taken a serious and professional approach to the game. Early in his career on a youthful offense, Pittsburgh put him in leadership positions. Though that goal has faded, Harris’ approach hasn’t. And with his fifth-year option declined and in a contract year, Harris has all the motivation he needs to make 2024 his best season yet. On his weekly Mike Tomlin Show, Mike Tomlin acknowledged that will play a factor.

“He’s had a really good team development process and he was anxious to get started,” Tomlin told host Bob Pompeani. “To be quite honest with you, man, Najee is motivated to know. He wants to show his capabilities and it’s a big year for him. And so it’s exciting to see his preparation for that. He came in in great shape.”

Turning 27 next March with already nearly 1,500 carries under his college and NFL belt, the 2025 offseason is likely Harris’ only chance at a good-money contract. Meaning, he has to maximize 2024 if he wants to maximize that future deal. The better season he has, the more he’ll get paid.

While Harris has been a selfless teammate and done everything the team has asked since being drafted in 2021, there’s no shame in being motivated by the money that sits on the other side of the season. Generational wealth if saved and invested wisely, even if the running back market might “only” pay him $10 million per season. And he can prove Pittsburgh wrong for declining his option.

“He’s had a really good process,” Tomlin said. “And so I don’t think that any of us are surprised by the nature of his performance.”

Harris got his season started off on the right foot. With Jaylen Warren limited due to a preseason hamstring injury, Harris returned to a 2021-like role and served as the Steelers’ lead back. He carried the ball 20 times and ran hard, finishing with 70 yards. That included a 20-yard run, one of his best in recent memory, finding the cutback lane and churning his legs forward to pick up additional yards at the end.

Great run by Najee Harris. Nimble cutback to have No. 93 grabbing air. Strong finish breaking two tackles and churning legs. Turns what should've been a loss/no gain into 20 yards. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/d41s7iGk5I — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 10, 2024

Harris will get a crack at the Denver Broncos’ defense Sunday afternoon. While Denver allowed over 100 yards to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1, they played great team run defense in the first half before faltering in the third quarter.

For Harris to have a big game and season, he’ll need to record explosive plays he’s yet to achieve throughout his career. Gains of 30-plus yards that can rack up the numbers in-game and improve his average. If he can find green grass today and during the rest of the year, there will be green in his wallet come next year.