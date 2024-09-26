‘Tidal Wave Of Support’ Inside Steelers Building For Justin Fields, Says Insider

Surf’s up. The Pittsburgh Steelers are riding the wave of a 3-0 start, an elite defense, and an offense that’s getting better. So long as QB Justin Fields keeps winning and playing well, it’s hard to see the Steelers going back to Russell Wilson. The conversation is now less about the starter and more about how long Fields can keep the job, even if he does inevitably have a poor performance at some point this year. According to NFL insider Albert Breer, many inside the Steelers’ building have his back.

“I think there’s a tidal wave of support in that building for Justin Fields right now,” Breer said during a recent appearance on FOX Radio’s 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe.

Pittsburgh’s original plan wasn’t even to have Fields on the roster. After signing Russell Wilson, the team was content having him battle Kenny Pickett for QB1. But after Pickett forced his way out of town, the door swung back open for Fields and the team dealt for him 24 hours later.

While Fields’ play has been impressive, his calm and steady demeanor have also stood out. Even after a huge win Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers in which Fields played his best game and seemingly gave himself leeway for the starting spot, it was hard to tell from his interview if the Steelers had won or lost. Fields doesn’t get too high or too low, and even if he isn’t incredibly vocal, players appreciate his steadiness and authenticity.

“I can tell you this: Justin Fields is incredibly well-liked in that building,” Breer said. “The staff likes coaching him. They feel like he’s getting better week over week.”

His play is easy to enjoy, too. With stronger coaching and structure than what he experienced in Chicago, Fields is playing within the scheme and excelling. He’s more accurate, he’s getting the ball out quicker, and making far fewer mistakes. All while still showing the big-time plays many other quarterbacks can’t make, even if some have been negated by untimely penalties. Production has followed with the offense more open and finding the end zone more frequently.

“There is a lot of support for Justin Fields holding onto that job in Pittsburgh,” Breer said.

Breer isn’t sure how the team would handle Wilson should Fields be named the Steelers’ official starter, though it’s a good problem to have. The fact Pittsburgh feels confident about any quarterback for the present and hopefully the future, is a big box to check. While Mike Tomlin has supported and stood by Wilson, declining to name Fields the starter even if no one would bat an eye if he did, sticking with Fields seems to be the best and only option for where Pittsburgh is.