‘They’re Gonna Lead The Charge:’ Mike Tomlin Sees RBs As Tip Of The Spear On Offense

The Pittsburgh Steelers were once known as one of the most physical offenses in the NFL because of their dominant rushing attack. Their offensive line would punish opposing defenses, creating lanes for players like Jerome Bettis, Willie Parker, and Le’Veon Bell. Recently, that aspect of the Steelers offense has been less present. However, it sounds like Mike Tomlin is more than comfortable with the group of running backs he has this year.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Tomlin spoke about how comfortable he is with the Steelers’ running backs, even with Jaylen Warren coming back from an injury.

“We’ve got some really capable guys,” Tomlin said via the team’s YouTube. “You throw [Cordarrelle Patterson] into that mix as well. More than anything, I just love the demeanor of our running back room. These guys don’t run away from confrontation. They run to it. Those three guys, I’m really excited about. They’re gonna lead the charge for us in a lot of ways. That competitive component being a significant one.”

Warren suffered a hamstring injury during the preseason, and while those can linger, it sounds like he should be ready for Week 1. Even if Warren isn’t at full strength, Tomlin seems confident that the Steelers will still have a strong rushing attack. And there are good reasons for that confidence.

Najee Harris is entering his fourth year in the league, which is also the last year on his current deal. It seems like Harris isn’t going to get an extension before the season begins, so if he wants a big payday, he’ll have to earn it with an impressive season this year. He’s amassed over 1,000 yards in each of his first three seasons, and as long as he stays healthy, this year should be no different.

Patterson is a veteran player who should see more time on special teams than offense, but based on Tomlin’s comments, it sounds like he might see a few plays here and there. Patterson is known as one of the greatest kick returners of all time, but while he was with Arthur Smith in Atlanta, he was also an effective running back. If he has a small workload, he could provide a few splash plays.

Smith’s offense should probably provide the most comfort. As a play caller, Smith has always been good at putting his running backs in situations to succeed. He helped Derrick Henry rush for over 2,000 yards with the Tennessee Titans. With such a deep and capable backfield available to him this year, perhaps the Steelers could add that tough edge back to their offense.

In only a few short days, we’ll see just how involved each of the running backs gets. Harris and Warren should be one of the best duos in the NFL while Patterson should be a home-run threat from time to time. As long as this young offensive line can jell together quickly, there should be action that backs up Tomlin’s words.