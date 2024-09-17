‘They’re Gonna Be Scary:’ Chris Long Says Steelers Can Contend If Justin Fields Is Given More Control 

For Chris Long, the Pittsburgh Steelers are a quarterback away from going from spunky Wild Card contender to serious AFC threat. Based on the first two weeks, Long believes Justin Fields could be the answer so long as the Steelers show enough belief to allow him to be a quarterback.

Recapping Pittsburgh’s 13-6 win over the Denver Broncos, Long outlined how the Steelers can become true contenders.

“I just want to say this about the Steelers,” Long said on his Green Light Podcast. “I told you earlier there were two teams who if they ever figured the quarterback thing out, they’re gonna be scary. Steelers are one of them. By figure it out, I mean, if they ever loosen the reins a little bit…’We’re going to call you some more shots. Let you run the offense.'”

Pittsburgh was careful with Fields in Week 1 against Atlanta, largely due to his last-second insertion into the starting lineup. Russell Wilson was the team’s expected starter until Thursday afternoon when a recurring calf injury shelved him for the opener. The Steelers ran at will to top the Falcons, including Fields’ setting a post-merger team record for quarterback rushing attempts.

While Mike Tomlin has a decision to make at quarterback once Wilson gets healthy, Long thinks the answer is clear.

“This team is built for Justin Fields. It’s not built for Russell Wilson,” he said. “As bad as I feel for Russell Wilson not getting a chance to throw the ball [Sunday] in that revenge game, Justin Fields is perfect for this offense right now.”

Fields’ ability to make plays with his legs fits Smith’s run-oriented system. Through two weeks, Pittsburgh leads the league with 77 rushing attempts, its most through two weeks in 25 years. And they rank fifth in time of possession, nearly five minutes more compared to last season. Fields’ running ability forces defenses to account for him, creating space for Najee Harris and the other backs.

Still, the question is if the Steelers can improve their scoring to match their improved offensive scheme. At some point, they’ll have to put up more than 13 or 18 points in a game. That’s not entirely Fields’ fault but it’s a final box to check for him to stick in the starting lineup. And for Pittsburgh to become the contender Long believes it is capable of being.