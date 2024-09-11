‘They Were Excited:’ Terrell Edmunds Admits He Heard From Steelers After INT Put Pittsburgh In Playoffs

Signing back to the Pittsburgh Steelers roster isn’t the first time SS Terrell Edmunds has heard from teammates since leaving the city after the 2022 season. Officially back on the 53, Edmunds’ goal will be to help the Steelers win, something he knows how to do even when he’s in another state.

Speaking with reporters Wednesday, Edmunds recalled his interception as a member of the Tennessee Titans last year, contributing to a victory that put Pittsburgh in the playoffs.

“I can’t say too much about that one ’cause I just came back from the Jaguars, and my teammates over there, they might have been mad at me,” he said via the team’s YouTube channel. “But I know the guys here, everybody, they texted me after the game. They were calling me. They were excited.”

Here is some context for those out of the loop. Terrell Edmunds was traded over from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Tennessee Titans last season, finishing up the year for a Titans squad with no chance of making the playoffs. But they had the opportunity to play spoiler in Week 18. A win over the sliding Jacksonville Jaguars would end their playoff hopes. Tennessee came out on top 28-20, securing a playoff berth for Pittsburgh. Edmunds made one of the plays of the game, a diving pick off a ricochet.

That INT set up a Titans touchdown, putting them ahead 21-10. They hung on the rest of the way, completing the Jaguars’ collapse and earning good karma with Steelers fans and players.

For as much as the Steelers publicly focused on handling business and beating the Baltimore Ravens, which they did, they privately understood how important the Titans-Jaguars game was.

“They text before the game, actually,” Edmunds said. “Just said we gotta go out there and play hard.”

After beating Jacksonville, Terrell Edmunds signed with the Jaguars in May and was carried through camp. He played six snaps in the opener before being signed off their practice squad and back to the Steelers’ 53-man roster. It’s been a wild calendar year for Edmunds, playing for four teams, but Pittsburgh is a return to home. The team that drafted him in 2018 to begin his NFL career.

He’ll do his part to help the Steelers beat the Denver Broncos, and he’s now doing it in the same stadium as everyone else representing Pittsburgh.