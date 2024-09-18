‘They Take Care Of Me, I Take Care Of Them:’ James Pierre ‘Ready To Do Anything’ For Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers brought back a familiar face by signing CB James Pierre to the practice squad yesterday. Pierre spent 2020-2023 with the Steelers and signed with the Washington Commanders this offseason before getting cut during their final roster cuts. For the Steelers, Pierre will likely be someone who contributes on special teams and not as much on defense this year, but with the team needing a gunner, that’s a role Pierre can fill. Speaking to reporters today, Pierre said he’s “ready to do anything” that the Steelers need out of him.

“I’m just ready to go, ready to do anything for the organization. They take care of me, I take care of them,” Pierre said via Aaron Becker of Yardbarker.

He also talked about grateful he was for the opportunity to return to the Steelers.

“It means everything. NFL is just precious. You gotta take your time, make plays and never take it for granted,” Pierre said via Becker.

Pierre has been a contributor on both defense and special teams during his time with the Steelers, but his role on defense decreased last season. He played just 26 defensive snaps compared to 260 in 2022 and 414 in 2021. But he’s been a key special teams contributor throughout his career, playing 936 special teams snaps over the last four seasons and playing at least 196 special teams snaps each season.

Pierre was one of Pittsburgh’s starting gunners along with Miles Boykin last season, and both left this offseason. Darius Rush and Ben Skowronek have started the season as Pittsburgh’s gunners, but Rush has struggled and Skowronek is now on IR. Pierre, despite being signed to the practice squad, can be elevated up to three times, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he was in uniform as one of Pittsburgh’s gunners on Sunday.

It’s a good move by the Steelers to bring in someone who is familiar with the team and vice versa. The Steelers know what he’s capable of as a gunner, and he can also provide cornerback depth in a pinch if needed. That won’t be his primary role, but the Steelers need help on special teams and Pierre is someone who can provide it.

He’s appreciative of the opportunity to come back and continue his career, and it could wind up being an underrated move if Pierre can provide stability on a special teams unit that hasn’t been all that stable in the early part of the season.