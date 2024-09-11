The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Week 2 QB Status, Tomlin Tuesday, Roster Moves, Week 1 All-22 Recap & More

Season 15, Episode 23 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right into talking about the roster moves made by the Pittsburgh Steelers since their Week 1 game ended. That discussion includes S Terrell Edmunds being signed off the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad and free agent P Corliss Waitman being signed.

Who will start at quarterback on Sunday for the Steelers against the Denver Broncos? Alex and I think it will be QB Justin Fields getting the nod again based on everything that HC Mike Tomlin had to say on Tuesday about the health of QB Russell Wilson.

Is there or should there be a quarterback controversy in Pittsburgh heading into Week 2? Alex and I address the question that’s on a lot of people’s minds right now.

Alex and I move on to recap the rest of the Tomlin press conference on Tuesday as we cover all of the main talking points to come out of that media session.

After recapping Tomlin Tuesday, Alex and I update a few things related to the Steelers’ 2024 salary cap situation. We also discuss the details of the new contract that Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth recently signed.

Now that Alex and I have gone through the all-22 tape from the Steelers’ Week 1 road win against the Atlanta Falcons, we give our thoughts on additional observations we both had when it comes to the offensive, defensive, and special teams play in that contest. We go over several individual plays and player performances as part of us recapping the all-22 tape.

This 89-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

