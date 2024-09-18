The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Week 2 All-22 Recap, Transactions, Tomlin Tuesday, Broderick Jones & More

Season 15, Episode 26 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right into talking about several transactions made by the Pittsburgh Steelers since their Week 2 game. There is a lot to go over when it comes to these moves with one of them happening midway through this episode.

We go over several injuries the team is dealing with right now and the impact that they could have come practice-squad elevations on Saturday afternoon.

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin held his weekly press conference on Tuesday, so Alex and I make sure to recap all of the main talking points that came out of that session. We also talk about QB Justin Fields very likely starting again on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers and how Tomlin has surely left the door open for him to remain QB1 once Russell Wilson is fully healthy.

We make sure to spend extra time on Steelers T Broderick Jones and how the team might go about giving him small chances to rebound from his recent benching. We both think there’s a chance he might be used in Week 3 as a sixth offensive lineman on a few plays.

Now that Alex and I have gone through the All-22 tape from the Steelers’ Week 2 road win against the Denver Broncos, we give our thoughts on additional observations we both had when it comes to the offensive, defensive, and special teams play in that contest.

We go over several individual plays and player performances as part of us recapping the All-22 tape. We focus a lot of our discussion on what transpired in the second half with the offense. We also give big-picture thoughts on how we thought Fields played against the Broncos.

This 97-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

