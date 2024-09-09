The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Falcons Game Recap, Roster Moves, Injuries, Week 2 QB Decision & More

Season 15, Episode 22 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right into talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers beating the Atlanta Falcons on the road on Sunday to move to 1-0 on the 2024 season.

Alex and I quickly go over the roster moves that transpired ahead of the Sunday game against the Falcons and how the pregame inactive list ultimately shook out. We also discuss the Sunday decision to start QB Justin Fields over QB Russell Wilson being an apparent late one.

After getting all of the housekeeping out the way early in this show, Alex and I get heavy into our breakdown of the Steelers 18-10 over the Falcons. We start on the offensive side of the football for the Steelers and discuss the game plan, the play of Fields, big and negative plays, the play of the offensive line, and much more. We go over personnel groupings used by the Steelers on offense, a few individual snap counts of players, as well as other key statistics from the Sunday road win.

After thoroughly breaking down the offense, Alex and I move on to do the same with the defense. We go over how dominant that unit was as a whole against the Falcons. We also discuss the game plan the Falcons had on offense and several stats related to QB Kirk Cousins. Several individual performances of Steelers players are also discussed during this segment and that includes the play of OLB T.J. Watt.

With K Chris Boswell being the MVP of the Steelers’ Sunday win, we of course give him his flowers on this Monday. We also talk about several other things related to special teams from the Sunday game.

The Steelers did sustain a few injuries on Sunday with one of those being P Cameron Johnston sustaining a serious knee injury. We cover the health of the team during this show.

There were some questionable officiating calls that went against the Steelers on Sunday, so Alex and I make sure to recap those.

Should the Steelers start Fields in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos if Russell Wilson is deemed healthy enough to return from his calf issue? We both answer that popular question during this Monday show.

This 97-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

