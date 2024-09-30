The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Colts Recap, Inactives, Injuries, Listener Emails & More

Season 15, Episode 32 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right into talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers losing to the Indianapolis Colts on the road on Sunday to move to 3-1 on the 2024 season.

News broke early Monday morning that Steelers G James Daniels will be lost for the rest of the season after sustaining a torn Achilles against the Colts. We recap that injury and the impact it might have moving forward. We discuss whether the team might consider flipping Isaac Seumalo over to right guard if he is able to return from his pectoral injury this week so that rookie G Mason McCormick can stay at his more natural position of left guard.

We go over the Sunday pregame inactives list and discuss the few healthy scratches the team had following its two elevations from the practice squad on Saturday. We also discuss the other few injuries the Steelers sustained during their 27-24 loss to the Colts.

After getting all of the housekeeping out the way, Alex and I get heavy into our breakdown of the Steelers’ 27-24 road loss to the Colts. We start on the offensive side of the football for the Steelers and discuss their game plan, the play of QB Justin Fields, big and negative plays, the play of the offensive line, and much more. We talk about how we both still feel that Fields should keep the QB1 job moving forward and how it is his to lose in our opinion. Extra observations are made about the few key negative plays Fields had on Sunday and how both played a key part in the team’s loss.

We discuss a few key personnel choices the Steelers made during Sunday’s game on offense and how RB Cordarrelle Patterson sparked a sluggish running game until he left with an injury. We make sure to hit on the play of WR George Pickens on Sunday and that includes his red-zone fumble.

After thoroughly breaking down the offense, Alex and I move on to do the same with the defense. We go over how that unit really let the team down against the Colts and specifically on third downs in weighty moments. We also talk about the three chances the defense had to take the football away from the Colts that it failed to do.

Veteran QB Joe Flacco shredded the Steelers in the passing game on Sunday after he replaced injured starting QB Anthony Richardson. We discuss how Flacco did that and the big part that WR Josh Downs played in that. We quickly go over the two touchdown passes that Flacco threw on Sunday, both of which came on third downs.

Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick was on the wrong end of an unnecessary roughness penalty in a key moment of Sunday’s game, so we make sure to voice our opinion on that flag.

We also talk about a few things related to special teams from the Sunday game against the Colts and go over a few dubious coaching decisions that Steelers HC Mike Tomlin made when it came to timeout usage and challenge situations.

This 85-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Colts Game Recap, Inactives, Injuries, Listener Emails & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP4187186668

We invite feedback and questions, which can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com.

We invite feedback and questions, which can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com. Don’t forget to follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcasts.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 32 of Season 15 of The Terrible Podcast.

