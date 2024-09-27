The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Colts, Injury Report, Coordinator Comments, Nick Herbig, Week 4 Picks & More

Season 15, Episode 31 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers as they continue to prepare for their Week 4 Sunday road game against the Indianapolis Colts.

We go over the Steelers’ Thursday injury report and how important Friday will be for RB Jaylen Warren, who is dealing with a knee injury. We go over possible elevations from the team’s practice squad on Saturday and what the early Sunday inactive list is looking like heading into Friday. Might rookie WR Roman Wilson make his NFL debut on Sunday? We discuss that topic.

On Thursday, we once again heard from two of the Steelers’ coordinators, Arthur Smith and Teryl Austin. As usual, Alex and I recap the few main talking points to come out of those media sessions.

We go over why Sunday is a big game for OLB Nick Herbig and if he might see his special teams snaps reduced a little against the Colts with him needing to play a larger number of snaps on defense with OLB Alex Highsmith sidelined with his groin injury.

Can the Steelers get their running game going earlier on Sunday against the Colts? What about QB Justin Fields being used more on the ground as well? We address those two key questions ahead of the Sunday game against the Colts.

Alex and I welcome Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star back to the show on Friday, and he helps us get started with a preview of the Steelers’ road game against the Colts. Atkins has covered the Colts for quite some time and that means he has a great pulse on the team. We go over the play of Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson so far this season with Nate as part of this interview. At the end of our talk with Nate, he gives us his score prediction for the game between the Steelers and the Colts.

If not already doing so, make sure to follow Nate on X/Twitter at @nateatkins_ and make sure to read his work online here: https://www.indystar.com/staff/2684227001/nate-atkins/

After finishing with Nate, Alex and I provide our own preview of the Steelers-Colts game. We break down what we are looking for out of both teams on both sides of the football.

Alex and I then give our picks against the spread for all of the Week 4 NFL games. We also give our score predictions for Steelers-Colts to end that segment.

This 115-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

Direct link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Colts, Injury Report, Coordinator Comments, Nick Herbig, Week 4 Picks & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP9859274677

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback on two fans talking about Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, which can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com. Don’t forget to follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcasts.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 31 of Season 15 of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n