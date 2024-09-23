The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Chargers Game Recap, Inactives, Injuries, Listener Emails & More

Season 15, Episode 28 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right into talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers beating the Los Angeles Chargers at home on Sunday to move to 3-0 on the 2024 season.

Alex and I quickly go over the roster moves that transpired ahead of the Sunday game against the Chargers and how the pregame inactive list ultimately shook out. We discuss why rookie WR Roman Wilson did not ultimately make his NFL debut on Sunday as well.

Steelers rookie T Troy Fautanu is now on the Reserve/Injured list, so Alex and I discuss what happened with him since our Friday show and what the early speculated timeline for his return seems to be.

The Steelers sustained a few injuries during their Sunday home win against the Chargers, so we make sure to recap all of those during this show as well.

After getting all of the housekeeping out the way early in this show, Alex and I get heavy into our breakdown of the Steelers’ 20-10 win over the Chargers. We start on the offensive side of the football for the Steelers and discuss the game plan, the play of QB Justin Fields, big and negative plays, the play of the offensive line, and much more. We talk about how Fields should now have the QB1 job moving forward and how it is his to lose in our opinion. Extra observations about Fields are made by both of us and we make sure to talk about how experienced rookie C Zach Frazier looks just three games into his NFL career.

After thoroughly breaking down the offense, Alex and I move on to do the same with the defense. We go over how dominant that unit was once again on Sunday against the Chargers. We also discuss the game plan the Chargers had and how several players on the Los Angeles offense were knocked out of the game due to injuries, including QB Justin Herbert. Several individual performances of Steelers players are also discussed during this segment and that includes the play of DL Cameron Heyward and OLB Nick Herbig.

We also talk about several other things related to special teams from the Sunday game against the Chargers, and that includes talking about the punting of Corliss Waitman and CB James Pierre’s work as a gunner.

This 97-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

