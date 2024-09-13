The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Broncos, Injury Report, Troy Fautanu Likely Starting Sunday, Week 2 Picks & More

Season 15, Episode 24 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers as they continue to prepare for their Week 2 Sunday road game against the Denver Broncos.

We go over the Steelers’ Thursday injury report, QB Justin Fields likely to make his second consecutive start, and which players are likely to be on the Sunday pregame inactives list. We also briefly wonder if we might see a Saturday practice squad elevation again as well. Is QB Russell Wilson likely to be sidelined by his calf injury in Week 3 as well? Alex and I address that question early in this show.

By the sound of things, rookie T Trot Fautanu is likely to start on Sunday for the Steelers with second-year T Broderick Jones likely to be benched. Alex and I discuss that topic very thoroughly and what that might mean for both players.

On Thursday, we heard from two of the Steelers’ coordinators, Arthur Smith and Teryl Austin. As usual, Alex and I recap the few main talking points top come out of those media sessions.

Alex and I welcome Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette back to the show, and he helps us get started with a preview of the Steelers’ road game against the Broncos. Tomasson has covered the Broncos for quite some time and that means he has a great pulse on the team. At the end of our talk with Tomasson, he gives us his score prediction for the Sunday game between the Steelers and the Broncos.

After finishing with Tomasson, Alex and I provide our own preview of the Steelers-Broncos game. We break down what are looking for out of both teams on both sides of the football ahead of the Week 2 game.

Alex and I then give our picks against the spread for all of the Week 2 NFL games. We also give our score predictions for Steelers-Broncos to end that segment.

This 106-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

