The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Broncos Game Recap, Inactives, Injuries, Tackle Rotation & More

Season 15, Episode 25 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right into talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers beating the Denver Broncos on the road on Sunday to move to 2-0 on the 2024 season. Included in the opening are a few stats related to the Steelers 2-0 start.

Alex and I quickly go over the roster moves that transpired ahead of the Sunday game against the Broncos and how the pregame inactive list ultimately shook out. We also discuss the Sunday decision to start rookie T Troy Fautanu on the right side and then rotate in T Broderick Jones, who was eventually benched after three penalties.

After getting all of the housekeeping out the way early in this show, Alex and I get heavy into our breakdown of the Steelers 13-6 win over the Broncos. We start on the offensive side of the football for the Steelers and discuss the game plan, the play of QB Justin Fields, big and negative plays, the play of the offensive line, and much more. We go over some personnel groupings used by the Steelers on offense, a few plays that won’t show up in the box score, and more.

After thoroughly breaking down the offense, Alex and I move on to do the same with the defense. We go over how dominant that unit was once again as a whole against the Broncos. We also discuss the game plan the Broncos had and the overall play of rookie QB Bo Nix. We make sure to highlight the key red zone interception that CB Cory Trice Jr. had in the second half. Several individual performances of Steelers players are also discussed during this segment.

We also talk about several other things related to special teams from the Sunday game and how S Miles Killebrew almost blocked a punt early.

The Steelers did sustain a few injuries on Sunday with one of those being TE MyCole Pruitt. We cover the health of the team during this show.

Should the Steelers start Fields in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers if Russell Wilson is deemed 100 percent healthy enough to return from his calf issue? We both once again attempt to answer that popular question during this Monday show, just as we did a week ago.

This 93-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

