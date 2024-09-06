Season 15, Episode 21 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday afternoon episode, a special edition, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers finally getting TE Pat Freiermuth signed to a new contract that now has him in the fold through the 2028 season.
Alex and I go over the presumed breakdown of the new Freiermuth contract based on early reports, and that includes us going over the reported guaranteed money, likely signing bonus and annual cash flows, and more.
We look at Freiermuth’s presumed new money average and where that ranks among NFL tight ends. We also discuss if the Steelers got a deal of sorts when it comes to the Freiermuth extension. A lot of numbers are thrown around in this podcast.
After discussing the Freiermuth contract, Alex and I discuss the latest on Steelers QB Russell Wilson ahead of the Friday injury report coming out. We go over what Wilson told the media on Friday and more.
Direct link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Signing TE Pat Freiermuth To New Contract & More
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP7308569089
As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback on two fans talking about Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.
We invite feedback and questions, which can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com. Don’t forget to follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcasts.
You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast
Please sit back and enjoy Episode 19 of Season 15 of The Terrible Podcast.
6bc9mw6n