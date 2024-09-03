The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Signing DT Cameron Heyward To New Contract & More

Season 15, Episode 19 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Tuesday afternoon episode, a special edition one, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers finally getting DT Cameron Heyward to a new contract that now has him in the fold through the 2026 season.

Alex and I go over the presumed breakdown of the new Heyward contract and that includes us going over the guaranteed money, his drop in 2024 salary cap charge, and much more. We attempt to simplify the Heyward deal as much as possible and hit it from every angle possible.

After discussing the Heyward contract, Alex and I discuss what is coming next. We talk about a potential extension now forthcoming for TE Pat Freiermuth, what the team’s salary cap situation looks like at this moment, and more.

