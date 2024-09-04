The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Moving Forward With Cam Heyward, Tomlin Tuesday, Arthur Smith Goals & More

Season 15, Episode 20 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right back to talking more about the new contract that Pittsburgh Steelers DT Cameron Heyward signed on Tuesday. We go over Heyward’s value right now, more of the specifics related to his new contract, the risk involved with him, and the potential of him being a Pro Football Hall of Famer.

With Heyward’s new deal out of the way, Alex and I discuss TE Pat Freiermuth potentially being next. We talk about Freiermuth’s value, what his new money average is likely to be, and what the overall structure of the deal might look like.

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin had his first pregame press conference of the 2024 regular season on Tuesday and as usual, Alex and parse it all out as we go over the main talking points. We go over the team’s injury situation as part of that as we look ahead to the first injury report of 2024 being released on Wednesday afternoon.

The Steelers announced their team captains for the 2024 season a few days ago so Alex and I make sure to quickly cover that news.

Alex wrote Wednesday morning about what the goals for new Steelers OC Arthur Smith should be for 2024, so we recap those. I also have Alex rank them after we review them all.

This 77-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

