‘The Steelers Defense Is Coming To Town’: Kyle Brandt Thinks It Could Be ‘Rough Weekend’ For Colts

Tomorrow afternoon the Pittsburgh Steelers are facing off against the Indianapolis Colts. After a hot 3-0 start for Pittsburgh many are taking the Steelers to beat the Colts. The Steelers have been riding a hot defense and a ball control offense to victory, while the Colts have struggled with turnovers early this year.
A great Steelers defense and a turnover prone Colts offense does not sound like a good combination for Indianapolis, and Good Morning Football analyst Kyle Brandt thinks tomorrow’s game won’t go well for the Colts.
“They’re gonna destroy the Colts this weekend,” said Brandt on Good Morning Football Overtime on the Roku Channel. “Sorry, Indianapolis…I think this might be a rough weekend. The Steelers defense is coming to town.”
Pittsburgh’s defense is on a tear early this season. So far they lead the NFL in points allowed at only 8.7 points per game and yards allowed per game with 229.7. Additionally, they are tied for second in run defense allowing only 71.4 rushing yards per game, and are fifth in passing defense, allowing only 158.3 yards per game. The Steelers defense has also forced five turnovers this year.
Pittsburgh’s elite run defense and takeaway ability could be huge tomorrow. The Colts, like Pittsburgh, are a run first team. Indianapolis is averaging 131.3 rushing yards per game, spearheaded by RB Jonathan Taylor.
The Steelers will have to stop the run and force QB Anthony Richardson to pass. Richardson is a young quarterback who has a lot of potential, but hasn’t unlocked that potential yet. He has a poor completion percentage of 49.3 and has thrown six interceptions. If Pittsburgh shuts down the run early and takes an early lead, they could force Richardson into having to throw the ball and that should lead to good things for the Steelers’ defense.
Brandt picking the Steelers to destroy the Colts feels a bit excessive though. While Pittsburgh’s defense is elite, they did struggle last year to stop the Colts rushing attack that was without Taylor. Additionally, Pittsburgh’s offense has yet to show they can score a ton of points and blow teams out. Not saying I don’t think the Steelers will win, but knowing the Steelers it will probably be a close game.
If Pittsburgh does blow Indianapolis out, conversations about the Steelers being one of the top teams in the NFL will have to heat up.