Tyler Matakevich Believes Bills QB Josh Allen Plays ‘Just Like’ Ben Roethlisberger

Ben Roethlisberger was one of the best quarterbacks of his generation. He helped lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to three Super Bowls, winning two of them. His style of play made him incredibly dangerous. Often compared to backyard football, not many people in the NFL can play like Roethlisberger. However, Tyler Matakevich believes that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen plays just like Roethlisberger.

“I hear a lot of people say he’s like a young [Roethlisberger],” Matakevich said Thursday on the Christian Kuntz Podcast. “Like [Allen] is a competitor. The dude could sling it and then at the same time he could run. He might run you over. He might jump over you. Pick your poison. I think he is such a unique player. I feel like he’s just like [Roethlisberger].”

Matakevich played for the Steelers from 2016-2019 before signing with the Bills in 2020. He was with them until he returned to the Steelers this year, but he had more than enough experience with Allen as his quarterback. It gives more credence to him comparing Allen to Roethlisberger.

Allen has been in the league since 2018, and when you watch him, there are elements that are similar to Roethlisberger. Allen also plays a variant of backyard football, scrambling around and making plays while shrugging off would-be tacklers. They have similar builds as well, being around the same height and weight. If there ever was player to compare to Roethlisberger, it’s Allen.

The Steelers got an up-close-and personal look at Allen’s style in the playoffs last year. He beat them through the air, tossing three touchdowns. He also showcased his incredible rushing ability. When you think of Roethlisberger, his legs might not be the first thing you think of, but in his younger days, he was a threat on the ground.

Matakevich played with Roethlisberger when he was older, but he was still in his prime for most of those years. He didn’t run as much, but his gunslinger moxie was always on full display. Allen has a similar attitude, although he’s yet to have as much success as Roethlisberger.

Ben Roethlisberger dives into the end zone on a 30-yard TD run as Browns DB Daven Holly tries to tackle him in the 4th quarter of a game in Pittsburgh on Nov. 11, 2007. The Steelers came from behind to beat the Browns 31-28. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/J09hnFzpGj — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 17, 2023

There are still obviously differences between the two of them, but when you watch them both play, the comparison is easy to see. Roethlisberger went on to firmly establish his spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and Allen seems to be on a similar track. If he and the Bills can finally capture a Super Bowl, he might join Roethlisberger in that club.