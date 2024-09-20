Teryl Austin ‘Wasn’t Worried’ That Cory Trice Jr.’s Size Would Impact His Coverage Abilities

One of the most unlikely heroes for the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Denver Broncos was Cory Trice Jr. Not that Trice isn’t a good player, but it isn’t often that a backup corner comes in and immediately makes a play. It would be great if Trice could continue to make plays because of his unusual size. Good coverage corners with Trice’s size are hard to come by, but defensive coordinator Teryl Austin never seemed to doubt Trice’s size would hinder him.

“I wasn’t worried that he was too tall to be a cover corner, because I’ve had experience with taller corners, and I think the tallest corners I had before [Trice] was Bobby Taylor,” Austin said Thursday via the team’s transcript. “The one thing that stuck with me was I learned that he may not look like some of the other corners in terms of the quicks and the sudden redirects, but his length gives quarterbacks and receivers problems.”

Taylor played for Austin in 2004 with the Seattle Seahawks, and his size was imposing. He stood at 6’3” and weighed 216 pounds. Compare that to Trice, who also stands at 6’3” and weighs around 206 pounds. They have very similar builds, and it sounds like Austin is using his experience with Taylor to help coach Trice.

That size is atypical for an NFL corner. In 2021, NFL.com reported that the average height for corners was 5’11”, with the average weight being around 193 pounds. Those numbers may be slightly different now, but that still puts into perspective just how different Trice is.

Usually, bigger corners have a tougher time turning and being fluid down field, causing them to struggle. Trice has only played in two games, but it doesn’t sound like that’s a real concern with Austin. In Week 2, his coverage abilities were good enough to record an interception.

Part of what should help Trice succeed is his incredible athleticism. Despite a lengthy injury history, he had great numbers at the NFL Scouting Combine. He did have an awful leg injury last year, but it seems like he’s recovered well from that incident. His athleticism isn’t impeded by his size, meaning he should be able to handle receiver’s shiftiness.

If he stays healthy, Trice should continue to receive opportunities. The Steelers, and Mike Tomlin in particular, seem to be fascinated with his potential. They’re probably hoping that he and Joey Porter Jr., also a big corner, can be their duo in the secondary for years to come. That incredible size would make them a fearsome pair.