Terrell Edmunds ‘Never Burned A Bridge’ With Steelers, ‘Comfortable’ With Familiar Defense

After one year away, S Terrell Edmunds finds himself back in a Pittsburgh Steelers uniform. He has a new number and a new locker, but so much else remains the same. Though he declined to re-sign with the team a year ago, he is happy to be back 18 months later. Signed off the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad this week, he is now on the Steelers’ 53-man roster. And he is ready to contribute as soon as they ask him to—whatever they ask him to do.

“Of course. I never burned a bridge. Both sides, we stayed in constant communication”, Terrell Edmunds said of his contact with the Steelers, via the team’s website, since the Jaguars released him. Though he was on the practice squad, player can communicate with other teams to sign contracts.

“It’s always love”, Edmunds added, noting particularly his relationships with his once-former teammates but the entire organization, also. “They’re the ones that made my dreams come true. At the end of the day, I’m definitely thankful for that”.

The Steelers drafted Terrell Edmunds in the first round in 2018, which most believed at the time was an overdraft. Though he fell short of Pro Bowl status, he developed into a solid starter over his five seasons. During that time, he started 75 of 79 games, making 410 tackles with five interceptions.

After turning down a sixth season in Pittsburgh, Edmunds signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023. They later traded him to the Tennessee Titans, where he recorded an interception that helped send the Steelers to the playoffs.

But he hasn’t forgotten everything he learned with the Steelers. In fact, he remembers it pretty well. “I definitely feel like I’m comfortable with everything right now”, Edmunds said about the scheme. “It’s just all situational. Whenever my name is called on, just be ready to go out there and do whatever I can”.

The Steelers don’t actually need safety depth right now, so we don’t even know if Terrell Edmunds will dress. They already had one healthy scratch safety last week in Jalen Elliott, who is still on the roster. Starting alongside Minkah Fitzpatrick is DeShon Elliott with Damontae Kazee acting as third safety. Miles Killebrew is also a necessary gameday helmet as their special teams captain.

When asked about signing Edmunds, Mike Tomlin made it sound like it was just an opportunity to insulate the depth. That is exactly what they did, but we might not actually see him play any time soon. Especially not initially as they get him up to speed on any changes they might have made.

But Terrell Edmunds is an experienced veteran, and he played after a short turnaround just last year after his trade to the Titans. If he could do that in Tennessee, there is no reason he can’t do that back in Pittsburgh.