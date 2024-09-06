Teammates Excited For Pat Freiermuth’s Long-Term Deal

For TE Pat Freiermuth, it’s all smiles on the heels of signing a four-year, $48.4 million extension that makes him among the NFL’s highest-paid tight ends. His teammates are grinning just as wide.

Speaking to reporters following the news of Freiermuth’s new deal, QBs Russell Wilson and Justin Fields were thrilled to hear the news.

“Man, we’re just so happy for Pat, man. He worked his tail off. Just his composure, his leadership,” Wilson said via KDKA reporter Cassidy Wood.

Both QBs on Pat Freiermuth’s 4-year extension worth over $48M. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/XLYEL9N2eY — Cassidy Wood (@CassidyWoodTV) September 6, 2024

Freiermuth was entering the final year of his rookie deal. With Pittsburgh’s policy of not discussing deals in-season, there was a deadline to complete the contract. They did and assuming that $12.1 million average yearly figure holds true, it’ll make him the ninth-highest paid tight end in football.

As a rookie, Freiermuth showed strong hands that rarely let a pass bounce off his fingertips. He quickly became one of Ben Roethlisberger’s favorite targets and Roethlisberger has continued to praise him and advocate for the Steelers to get him more involved. Freiermuth’s best year came in 2022, catching 63 passes for 732 yards and two touchdowns. Injuries hampered his 2023 production, falling to 32 grabs for just over 300 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

During the summer, Freiermuth decided against holding in and went through all 16 of the team’s training camp practices. We noted a change in his leadership, Freiermuth more outward and vocal to congratulate and coach up teammates throughout the summer.

Pat Freiermuth is having a nice camp as a tight end but he's been an awesome teammate. First to hype up players after good reps. To Van Jefferson for a block Tuesday, Aaron Shampklin for tough run yesterday. Freiermuth becoming a leader. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 1, 2024

Fields joked that Freiermuth’s payday means the next dinner tab is on him.

“It was awesome,” Fields said via Wood. “Got to celebrate and make some jokes about how he’s paying the next offensive dinner. Glad they were able to work that out. Excited to see him play Sunday.”

And on social media, RB Najee Harris was quick to offer his congratulations.

Najee Harris salutes Pat Freiermuth on his new deal #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/9DEsF2tFQY — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 6, 2024

Harris and Freiermuth came into the league together as the Steelers’ top two picks in the 2021 NFL Draft. Both have been starting since Day 1.

Under Arthur Smith, known for his multiple tight end offense, Freiermuth should see plenty of volume. He’s the No. 2 option in this passing game behind WR George Pickens and with good health, should have another 60-catch season. A trend that will hopefully continue over the next four seasons.