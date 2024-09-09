T.J. Watt ‘Not Surprised’ That Rookie Payton Wilson Had A Good Game

Players like Chris Boswell and T.J. Watt were clear stars for the Pittsburgh Steelers in their 18-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, but there were multiple players who had good performances. Rookie linebacker Payton Wilson was one of those players. Wilson flashed during the preseason, and he made the most of his snaps in Week 1.

Speaking to the media after the game, Watt was asked his opinion on Wilson’s first NFL game.

“The guy’s a gazelle,” Watt said via the team’s YouTube channel. “He runs so fast. He’s sideline to sideline. He absorbs so much information, always taking down so much notes. I’m not surprised he had a good game today.”

Wilson oozed talent coming into the 2024 draft but to late in the third round fell due to his injury history. In the Steelers’ first game of the year, that talent was evident. Specifically, Wilson stopped the Falcons from scoring a touchdown with a big tackle on running back Bijan Robinson. He didn’t look out of place in any action he had.

Players and coaches both raved about Wilson during the offseason, so it shouldn’t surprise fans that he didn’t look like a rookie. Getting praise from Watt, arguably the best defender in the NFL, is also notable. As long as Wilson stays healthy, he should have a bright future ahead of him.

With Patrick Queen and Elandon Roberts in front of him, Wilson doesn’t need to start yet, so it’s probably easier to hide his flaws. If either Queen or Roberts misses time this year, it will be interesting to see if Wilson’s play drops at all. Based on the small sample size so far, it’s likely he wouldn’t be terrible.

Like all rookies, Wilson will probably look out of place at some point, but the growing pains might be worth it if he develops into a great player. The Steelers have lacked a true quarterback on defense since Ryan Shazier’s career was cut short. While Wilson doesn’t need to fill that role yet, he could eventually settle into it. Having the support of Watt and the coaching staff helps too.