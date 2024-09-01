T.J. Watt Announces Baby On The Way Via Social Media

A fun story to pass along to you guys on this slow Sunday. T.J. Watt has announced via instagram that he and his wife Dani are expecting their first child.

Below is the post of their maternity shoot that was revealed this evening.

T.J. Watt always joked about being the favorite uncle to his brother Derek’s children. It was a fun jab at his brother J.J. who had to be an uncle from afar while T.J. and Derek shared a locker room in Pittsburgh.

Now Watt gets to put those skills to the ultimate test as a father.

Life as a football player is hard with family and loved ones. Much of the year is spent on the road, and even the offseason can be a grind for those that upkeep their body and work to be great as Watt clearly does. Introducing a baby into the mix makes that sacrifice a lot more difficult.

Watt seems to excel at everything in life, so I am sure he will be fine. He also has some great role models around him in his life with his two older brothers and several of the Steelers veterans in the locker room.

Russell Wilson has had his kids around a lot throughout training camp, and one of them is even serving as the ball boy. Likewise for his fellow defensive captain Cameron Heyward, who has three children of his own. I’m sure Mike Tomlin will have a great Tomlinism or two of wisdom to share with Watt as well.

The caption of the photo states a due date of February. This would be a heck of a year for T.J. Watt to get his first playoff wins and miraculously make the Super Bowl. The Super Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 9, 2025. That could be right around when the baby is ultimately born.

Congratulations to T.J. and Dani Watt! Life is about to get a whole lot more hectic.