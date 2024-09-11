‘Such A Steelers Kind Of Guy:’ O-Line Expert Loves Zach Frazier

Though two of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ top three draft picks didn’t see the field to open 2024, OT Troy Fautanu dressing but not playing and WR Roman Wilson inactive, C Zach Frazier more than made up for it. O-line expert Brandon Thorn is the latest analyst to talk up Frazier’s first outing against the Atlanta Falcons.

“He’s such a Steelers kind of guy in in the traditional sense of when they used to have like Maurkice Pouncey, David DeCastro, or Ramon Foster,” Thorn said Wednesday on his Trench Warfare podcast. “And they really had a good offensive line. [Frazier] kind of just fits into that legacy of center that the Steelers have had.”

Thorn invoked legendary names like Mike Webster, Dirt Dawson, and Pouncey. Not to make a direct comparison with Frazier but under the ideals of how Pittsburgh builds its roster, finding a center to anchor the middle. Someone the team can set and forget for the next decade. On first appearances, Frazier has that look.

Pittsburgh has struggled to replace Pouncey since his retirement following the 2020 season. They tried with third-rounder Kendrick Green, miscast and thrust into the lineup far too soon. His play was a disaster, Green lasting just one season as the starter and traded before his third year began. Things temporarily got better with veteran addition Mason Cole, but he regressed hard in 2023 after an acceptable 2022 season. Released early in the offseason and now seemingly retired, Pittsburgh entered the draft with an obvious hole in the middle.

Enter Frazier, the team’s second round pick and the prospect widely considered to be the most NFL-ready center in the NFL. Fortunately, the odd devaluing of the position allowed him to fall to No. 51. and into the Steelers’ laps. A strong summer and season-ending injury to Nate Herbig opened the door for Frazier to start the opener, the team showing little hesitation about putting him in that role.

“It’s only one game, but it looks like he’s going to be kind of a rock in the middle for them at the pivot moving forward,” Thorn said. “I would be shocked if he isn’t at least a top-half-of-the-league center for the rest of his career. I think top 10 is within the realm of possibilities this season or the next.”

Frazier controlled the line of scrimmage as Pittsburgh ran early and often to beat Atlanta, controlling the time of possession and offering a steady dose of RB Najee Harris. As noted in the linked film room, Frazier showed he could drive his feet and move people off their spot. Take Harris’ 20-yard run. Credit to Harris for vision and the change of direction but Frazier runs his feet and moves NT Eddie Goldman to Savannah.

Great run by Najee Harris. Nimble cutback to have No. 93 grabbing air. Strong finish breaking two tackles and churning legs. Turns what should've been a loss/no gain into 20 yards. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/d41s7iGk5I — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 10, 2024

While DT Grady Jarrett made a couple of plays, he didn’t take over the game. Especially as a pass rusher. None of the Falcons’ impact players had that kind of performance, key in Pittsburgh’s 18-10 victory. Besides two early botched or nearly botched snaps, the game went smoothly up front.

Thorn, who was high on Frazier coming out of West Virginia, isn’t surprised to see his success.

“You knew that this guy’s play strength would hold up based on how dominant he was on film in college, how many knockdowns he had, how well he sustained blocks, just his understanding of leverage,” he said. “And then when I sat down with him to do that film room…Just the way he could explain things, how articulate he was, his preparation was evident and just all the things that typically lend themselves to high level center play Zach Frazier had.”

Preparation is an area where OC Arthur Smith gave Frazier high marks for before the season, calling him the most prepared rookie. Starting four years in college helps but Frazier is regarded as having a high work ethic with a focus on technique, his wrestling background aiding him. Now, he’s aiding the Steelers, who have hopefully found their center for the long haul.