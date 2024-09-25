‘No Shot Of Winning The Super Bowl’: Nick Wright Not Too High on Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are off to a hot start with a 3-0 record. They’ve joined an exclusive club, being one of just five teams in the league that have yet to lose a game. The season has started well, and Pittsburgh is hoping that can translate into a Super Bowl win this season.

Despite that, the Steelers still have some doubters. While the defense has been elite, the offense has left a little to be desired. Justin Fields’ unit has managed to take care of the ball well, but they’ve been anything but explosive to begin the season.

Pittsburgh is currently tied for the first place in the AFC. Despite that, many in the media don’t consider the team to be legitimate Super Bowl contenders. One analyst who holds the same belief is Fox Sports’ Nick Wright. On Wednesday, Wright claimed that the Steelers should contend for the playoffs but don’t have a chance to win the Super Bowl.

“They’re all 3-0. They’re all well-coached,” Wright said on ‘First Things First.’ “They’re all good, and they all have no shot of winning the Super Bowl.”

"They're all 3-0. They're all well-coached. They're all good, and they all have no shot of reaching the Super Bowl." The Vikings, Steelers, and Seahawks sit in @getnickwright's 'Sub Super Bowl Ceiling' of Week 4 tiers pic.twitter.com/CtaFUl3Mcs — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) September 25, 2024

Wright is referring to the Steelers, as well as the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks, who are also listed in the same category. He lists them all as teams that are undefeated and have positive qualities to them, including coaching. However, he doesn’t believe any of these three can make the Super Bowl.

Wright does believe Pittsburgh can contend for the playoffs, though. He mentions that Steelers fans should expect the team to make it to the postseason and potentially even win a playoff game.

“Fans of those teams right now should be like, we are making the playoffs,” Wright said emphatically. “Maybe we can win a playoff game.”

The Steelers aren’t a stranger to the playoffs, as the team made the postseason in 2023 as a Wild Card team. Unfortunately, though, playoff success hasn’t been as common. Pittsburgh’s last postseason victory came in 2016, an 18-16 win against the Kansas Chiefs. Since then, they’ve suffered playoff losses to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, the Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills. With that in mind, Wright’s proposal that the team could win a playoff game would be a welcome occasion and an end to that drought.

Still, and rightfully so, Steelers fans expect more than that, and they’d love to see another Super Bowl victory. With the talent on this defense, who can blame them? Pittsburgh has allowed just 26 points through three games, and their defense has looked like the best in the entire league.

On the offensive side of the ball, things are starting to pick up as well. In Week 3, the Steelers scored multiple touchdowns in one game for the first time this season. The unit really started to find its groove in the second half when they absolutely dominated the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ultimately, to prove Wright wrong, Pittsburgh is going to have to keep on winning. The Steelers won’t convince many that they can win the Super Bowl just yet, but the potential is certainly there. If they can realize that potential, analysts like Wright will begin to change their minds.