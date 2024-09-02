‘Step Up And Show The F*** Out:’ Chad Johnson Pleads For Steelers WRs To Support Russell Wilson

The Pittsburgh Steelers struck out on Brandon Aiyuk, so they’re still in need of an upgrade at receiver. Unfortunately, that’s tough to come by at this point in the year. It’s looking more and more likely that the Steelers’ current group of receivers is going to be what they’ve got, at least for the start of the season. Former Cincinnati Bengals receiver Chad Johnson believes the Steelers need one of those players to step up.

Speaking on Night Cap, a podcast he co-hosts with former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe, Johnson spoke about how he isn’t familiar with many of the Steelers’ offensive weapons.

“You make some noise, I’m gonna know who you are,” Johnson said. “I’m not being disrespectful because I want Russ to do well. I want to talk shit for him, even though he’s in the AFC North. I want to talk shit to [Sharpe]. I want to talk shit to Stephen A. Smith, who went off on [Wilson] not too long ago.

“I need whoever the receivers are, outside of George Pickens, that are with Pittsburgh, I need you to step up and show the fuck out, please.”

What Johnson’s asking for is probably exactly what fans are going to be looking for during the first few games. Pickens has proven that he’s special, but who is the team’s No. 2 receiver? Veteran Van Jefferson currently has the job, but the past few seasons have been rough for him. That is part of why the Steelers were aggressive in their pursuit of Aiyuk.

The Steelers’ offense is likely to center more on running the ball this year, but in today’s NFL, you need to have a legitimate passing attack. If teams double cover Pickens and no one else can get open, it won’t matter how good the Steelers’ rushing attack is. Teams will just stack the box and essentially leave them with one hand tied behind their back.

Rookie Roman Wilson has potential as a legitimate threat in the slot, but with all the time he’s missed since getting injured in training camp, it’s likely he’ll need a few games to get up to speed. Calvin Austin III has intriguing speed, but he also hasn’t done much in the NFL yet, so there’s no guarantee he’ll be the one to take a leap.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth could be the Steelers’ saving grace. He’s flashed talent, despite poor quarterback play and worse play calling. OC Arthur Smith seems interested in using tight ends heavily, and Freiermuth could be the No. 2 receiving threat for the Steelers this year.

No matter who it is, Johnson is right that someone needs to step up. If Pickens gets hurt, this offense could be in real danger of being awful again. It won’t matter if it’s Wilson or Justin Fields at quarterback. If they don’t have open receivers to throw to, then they won’t be able to succeed. It’s an unfortunate predicament that needs to be solved at some point.