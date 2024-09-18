Steelers Work Out Three Players Tuesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers worked out three defensive backs Tuesday, including former first rounder corner C.J. Henderson. Per NFL reporter Aaron Wilson via the league’s transaction sheet, the team worked out S Quindell Johnson along with CB D’Shawn Jamison and Henderson.

The team signed Jamison to their practice squad as part of the flurry of moves made Tuesday.

Henderson isn’t far removed from being a top ten draft pick. Selected ninth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, his career has quickly gone south. He failed to last even full two seasons with the Jaguars, traded to the Carolina Panthers four weeks into his sophomore season.

In three years with the Panthers, he started 22 games and picked off a pair of passes. But his play was wildly inconsistent and generally poor. Per Pro Football Reference, he allowed five touchdowns in 2022 and while he gave up only one in 2023, he allowed a 73-percent completion percentage. Henderson has allowed a triple-digit QB rating every year of his career.

He spent this past training camp with the Houston Texans but failed to make their roster. Henderson will try to latch onto someone else’s practice squad later this year. The fact he’s struggling to earn a practice squad spot in a tryout is a discouraging sign.

Johnson went undrafted out of Memphis in 2023. After initially signing with the Los Angeles Rams, he appeared in nine games for the Chicago Bears as a rookie, seeing most of his time on special teams and finishing with three tackles. He recorded three tackles this preseason before being waived. Johnson briefly spent time on the Bears’ practice squad before being released again. Standing in at 6001, 201 pounds at his Tigers’ Pro Day, he ran a 4.55 40. In college, he showed ball skills by picking off 10 passes over his career, including four in 2022.

The Steelers ultimately signed Jamison, who played in 15 games with the Panthers last season. In addition to Jamison, the team also brought back CB James Pierre. It’s possible Pierre gets elevated to play on special teams this weekend against the Los Angeles Chargers. Pittsburgh also has an open spot on its 53-man roster they’ll likely fill by Saturday.