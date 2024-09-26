Steelers Week 4 Thursday Injury Report: Three Players Held Out Due To Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers have issued their latest injury report ahead of Sunday’s Week 4 game against the Indianapolis Colts. After a lengthy Wednesday report, today’s report looks similar though it was full of players coming off rest days or getting their own breather. Not practicing Thursday were RB Jaylen Warren (knee), EDGE Alex Highsmith (groin), TE MyCole Pruitt (knee), and three others sitting out due to rest. They were DL Cam Heyward, S Miles Killebrew, and RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson.

Limited Thursday were QB Russell Wilson (calf) and OG Isaac Seumalo (pec).

Practicing in full with injury designations were WR Roman Wilson (ankle), WR Van Jefferson (eye), and SS DeShon Elliott (quad). The players who received Wednesday rest also practiced in full today: RB Najee Harris, CB Donte Jackson, EDGE T.J. Watt, and DL Larry Ogunjobi.

Steelers Thurs Week 4 Injury Report: DID NOT PRACTICE:

Alex Highsmith (groin)

MyCole Pruitt (knee)

Jaylen Warren (knee)

Miles Killebrew (rest)

Cameron Heyward (rest)

Cordarrelle Patterson (rest) LIMITED PRACTICE:

Russell Wilson (calf)

Isaac Seumalo (pectoral) FULL PRACTICE:… pic.twitter.com/wpFmO9yToX — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 26, 2024

Steelers Week 4 Thursday Injury Report

Full

WR Roman Wilson (ankle)

WR Van Jefferson (eye)

SS DeShon Elliott (quad).

RB Najee Harris (rest)

CB Donte Jackson (rest)

EDGE T.J. Watt (rest)

DL Larry Ogunjobi (rest)

Limited

QB Russell Wilson (calf)

OG Isaac Seumalo (pec)

DNP

RB Jaylen Warren (knee)

EDGE Alex Highsmith (groin)

TE MyCole Pruitt (knee)

DL Cam Heyward (rest)

S Miles Killebrew (rest)

RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson (rest)

Highsmith isn’t expected to play this weekend after aggravating a groin injury during the Steelers’ Week 3 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. It stems for the groin injury he suffered a week into August, Highsmith missing a week of training camp and being held out of the preseason. According to media reports, he’s expected to miss multiple games but avoid needing surgery. Nick Herbig will start in his place while DeMarvin Leal will see more playing time.

Seumalo will try to make it back after missing the Steelers’ first three games of the season after straining his pec in practice before Week 1. His status on Friday will be one of the most notable to watch for. If he can’t play, Pittsburgh will have a committee approach at left guard, rotating Spencer Anderson and Mason McCormick.

Russell Wilson hasn’t played all season after aggravating his calf injury the Thursday before the regular season opener. Justin Fields is expected to start against the Colts and Wilson will likely resume his status as the team’s emergency third quarterback.

Roman Wilson is healthy and it’s now just a matter if he can get a helmet and make his debut this weekend. Wilson seems optimistic though at least one beat writer isn’t expecting it.

Warren’s status looks in serious question for this weekend though we’ll see if he can get in a limited amount of work Friday along with his official game status. If he can’t play, the team may elevate someone like RB Jonathan Ward to its Active/Inactive roster.

The Steelers and Colts kick off Sunday at 1 PM/EST.