Steelers’ Week 4 Friday Injury Report: Three Players Ruled Out, Seumalo Doubtful

The Pittsburgh Steelers have issued their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s Week 4 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Ruled out for the game are RB Jaylen Warren (knee), EDGE Alex Highsmith (groin), and TE MyCole Pruitt (knee).

Doubtful for this weekend’s game is OG Isaac Seumalo (pec). QB Russell Wilson (calf) is questionable. All other players don’t carry game statuses and are expected to play.

For Friday’s practice, Wilson was again limited. Warren, Highsmith, and Pruitt sat out while Seumalo got in a third-straight day of limited practice. All others practiced in full, including WR Roman Wilson (ankle), WR Van Jefferson (eye), and SS DeShon Elliott (quad).

Steelers’ Week 4 Friday Injury Report

DNP

RB Jaylen Warren (knee – Out)

EDGE Alex Highsmith (groin – Out)

TE MyCole Pruitt (knee – Out)

Limited

QB Russell Wilson (calf – Questionable)

OG Isaac Seumalo (pec – Doubtful)

Full

WR Roman Wilson (ankle)

WR Van Jefferson (eye)

SS DeShon Elliott (quad)

RB Najee Harris*

CB Donte Jackson*

EDGE T.J. Watt*

DL Cam Heyward*

DL Larry Ogunjobi*

SS Miles Killebrew*

RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson*

* All non-injury related, rested earlier in week

Still on the injury report, Russell Wilson is setting up to be the Steelers’ emergency third quarterback for the fourth straight game as Justin Fields is slated to start with veteran Kyle Allen serving as the team’s No. 2. Given Fields’ strong play and the team’s success, Pittsburgh has had the freedom to be cautious in bringing Wilson back.

Reportedly, rookie Mason McCormick will make his first start at left guard after making his offensive debut in the Steelers’ Week 3 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. During his Tuesday press conference, Mike Tomlin indicated that McCormick and Spencer Anderson would rotate should Seumalo miss the Colts game, and a rotation is still possible even if McCormick is the starter. Or perhaps the team will roll with McCormick wire to wire.

Out this week, Highsmith could miss another week or two while recovering from the groin injury he suffered in the Steelers’ win against the Chargers. Nick Herbig will earn his first career start at outside linebacker while DeMarvin Leal will serve as the team’s No. 3. It’s possible the team elevates Adetokunbo Ogundeji from the practice squad as the team’s fourth-string outside linebacker to protect against in-game injury. Ogundeji has appeared in 32 career NFL games though he didn’t play a defensive snap last season.

Pruitt will miss his second game due to a knee injury suffered in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos. Rodney Williams will take his place on special teams while the team will roll out Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, and Connor Heyward offensively.

With Warren out, the team could elevate RB Jonathan Ward from its practice squad. Going into the game with just two healthy running backs is risky though perhaps the team could use TE Connor Heyward in an emergency. Any elevations the team makes have to come by 4 PM/EST Saturday.

Pittsburgh and Indianapolis kick off Sunday at 1 PM/EST.