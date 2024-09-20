Steelers’ Week 3 Friday Injury Report: Two Ruled Out, Fautanu Questionable With Knee Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their final injury report of the week ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Ruled out this weekend are OG Isaac Seumalo (pec) and TE MyCole Pruitt (knee).

Questionable for this game are QB Russell Wilson (calf) and OT Troy Fautanu (knee).

Not practicing today were Seumalo and Pruitt. Russell Wilson and Fautanu were limited. WR Roman Wilson, RB Najee Harris, EDGE T.J. Watt, and DL Larry Ogunjobi and Cam Heyward were full participants. None have game statuses for the weekend.

Steelers Week 3 Friday injury report: OUT:

G Isaac Seumalo (Pectoral)

TE MyCole Pruitt (Knee) QUESTIONABLE:

QB Russell Wilson (Calf)

QB Russell Wilson (Calf)

T Troy Fautanu (Knee)

Steelers Friday Injury Report

DNP

OG Isaac Seumalo (pec – Out)

TE MyCole Pruitt (knee – Out)

Limited

OT Troy Fautanu (knee – Questionable)

QB Russell Wilson (calf – Questionable)

Full

RB Najee Harris (Rest – No Status)

DL Larry Ogunjobi (Rest – No Status)

EDGE T.J. Watt (Rest – No Status)

DL Cam Heyward (Rest – No Status)

WR Roman Wilson (Ankle – No Status)

Russell Wilson enters as questionable for the third straight game with the expectation that QB Justin Fields will make his third start. Wilson told reporters Thursday he’s feeling healthier and making strides but a lack of reps and concern over a tricky injury like a calf strain will keep the team cautious while Fields has played well.

Roman Wilson’s status will be one to watch this weekend. Eager to make his NFL debut, he missed almost all of training camp and the entirety of the preseason due to an ankle sprain. Pittsburgh is looking for juice in its passing game behind WR George Pickens, something Wilson has the talent to provide. The fact he’s off the injury report means he’ll either dress or be a healthy scratch.

Seumalo will miss his third-straight game due to the pectoral injury he suffered shortly before the season began. Spencer Anderson will get the nod at left guard. Seumalo appears to have a chance to play in Week 4 against the Indianapolis Colts, though that’s no guarantee.

Fautanu suffered the injury during today’s practice and will reportedly undergo an MRI. If he can’t play, Broderick Jones will start at RT.

Pruitt will sit out this weekend’s game after suffering a knee injury late in the Steelers’ Week 2 win over the Denver Broncos. Pittsburgh signed TE Rodney Williams off the practice squad earlier this week to replace him.

The Steelers and Chargers kick off 1 PM/EST Sunday afternoon.