Steelers’ Week 1 Wednesday Injury Report: Four Players Limited, Two Held Out

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first official injury report of the season. According to the list, four players were limited participants Wednesday: WR Roman Wilson (ankle), CB Cory Trice Jr. (groin), RB Jaylen Warren (hamstring), and OT Troy Fautanu (knee). OG Isaac Seumalo (pec) and DL Logan Lee (calf) did not practice.

Steelers Wednesday Injury Report

Limited

WR Roman Wilson (ankle)

CB Cory Trice Jr. (groin)

RB Jaylen Warren (hamstring)

OT Troy Fautanu (knee)

DNP

OG Isaac Seumalo (pec)

DL Logan Lee (calf)

Seumalo suffered a pectoral injury last week. Mike Tomlin ruled him out of the Falcons game but called him “week-to-week” and didn’t rule him out beyond that. Media reports indicated he’s expected to miss three or four games. Second-year lineman Spencer Anderson will get the nod at left guard this weekend, making his first NFL start.

Fautanu suffered an MCL sprain in the preseason opener against the Houston Texans, sitting out the next two exhibition games. Tomlin called him a partial participant during Monday’s “bonus” practice and seemed optimistic about his status for the weekend. A similar story applies to Wilson, who suffered an ankle sprain during the team’s first padded practice in late July. He missed the rest of training camp and the entire preseason.

Warren injured his hamstring in the second preseason game versus the Buffalo Bills. He’s vowed to play this weekend, and Tomlin included him in the “optimistic” column along with Fautanu and Wilson. Trice suffered a groin injury against the Detroit Lions in the preseason finale but seems on track to play. He will serve as a backup corner, potential dime package player, and special teamer.

Lee did not play in the preseason finale but was still kept on the 53-man roster as the Steelers rostered an unusually heavy eight defensive linemen. If Pittsburgh makes any practice squad elevations, they will occur Saturday before the 4 PM/EST deadline.

While not reflected on the injury report, the Steelers placed RB Boston Scott on the Practice Squad/Injured list today. They signed RB Aaron Shampklin, who spent the summer with the team, to the practice squad.

Pittsburgh and Atlanta kick off Sunday at 1 PM/ET.