Steelers Vs. Falcons Week 1: PFF Grades And Total Snaps

The Pittsburgh Steelers thankfully came away with a win in the season opener. Dominant on defense, time of possession from the offense and run game (despite no touchdowns), relying on K Chris Boswell to tie his most field goals in a game (six) en route to the 18-10 victory.
In this article I will provide data from Pro Football Focus (PFF) and takeaways from watching the film.
Offense:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
NONE.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
NONE.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Six players here. The best offensive grade was TE Connor Heyward (77.1 grade, 5 snaps). On those limited snaps, PFF credited him with the best team RBLK grade (81.7), where all his opportunities came. Most impactful in my notes was a key late game pull on 3rd-and-5 to convert and keep the clock rolling.
QB Justin Fields (75.9, 68) got the start with Russell Wilson out. He went 17/23 for 156 pass yards, no TDs or INTs, but two sacks, and a 91.9 rating. Highs and lows as a passer, with two botched snaps and accuracy issues (particularly early on), but also provided wow throws and two explosive plays. As expected, made an impact with his legs, with 14 attempts and 57 yards. Here’s to hoping for points from him (or Wilson) sooner than later.
G James Daniels (75.8, 68) had a solid day overall, noting mostly positive reps as both a run and pass blocker. A 74.6 PBLK and 71.8 RBLK align, but did allow a sack on 3rd-and-4, and couldn’t get in front of a swing pass (loss of five). Considering his snap count, deservingly strong grade.
T Dan Moore (75.4, 68) kept momentum from a nice preseason as well. Noted him extremely solid to start, with all negative coming later in the game. Nice block on the Najee Harris explosive run, solid as both a run and pass blocker overall, and also enjoyed a second level run block. PFF liked him in the pass game most (88.7 PBLK, 67.0 RBLK).
WR George Pickens (71.5, 46) continued to display elite receiving abilities, accounting for both explosive pass plays. One, a 33-yard route/catch and getting out of bounds just before halftime for a Boswell FG. Second was a great diving 40 yard go-ball. Caught 6/7 targets, the only incompletion inaccurate, nearly made the circus one-hand sideline catch. His negative gains were more on play-calling/blocks, and the latter was an issue for Pickens too. An OPI also, which was sadly one of the many debatable calls in the game.
Rookie C Zach Frazier (70.1, 68) was a positive in his NFL debut. Littered my notes with won reps, but did wane a bit with some losses later on particularly as a run blocker. PFF agreed, 83.3 PBLK (second on team) and 66.0 RBLK. Noted pancakes, contributing to multiple conversions, pulling, second-level, and key block on Harris’ explosive. Not perfect, but very solid.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Just two here. WR Calvin Austin (48.1, 28) caught 1/2 targets for seven yards, on a stop route. but that stop route failed on 3rd-and-8. Like most at the position in this game, run blocking was a bugaboo (team-worst 35.6). 14 run block snaps is frankly asking too much, and needs to change IMO.
The lowest defensive grade was another WR, Van Jefferson (45.3, 49). This was expected on a very rough day. First, had two penalties (false start, illegal shift on 3rd-and-long). 1/2 on his targets, with the incompletion inaccurate, and the catch a 3rd-and-3 swing with poor blocks (Austin, Pickens) in front for a one-yard red zone fail. Jefferson had his own run blocking issues (39.5), with three egregious ones in my notes.
Defense:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
Of course, the highest grade on defense (and overall) was EDGE T.J. Watt (95.3, 50). Dominant despite several questionable calls, taking impact plays off the books. Still had four total tackles (all stops), three QB hits, called game on a final play sack (shoulda been three sacks: questionable offsides call, and DB penalty), two TFLs (including a three-yard run stop), and elite awareness to fall quickly on a botched snap FR. 94.6 PRSH, 81.4 RDEF, wow.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
Two here. DL Cameron Heyward (89.4, 35) seemed to have found a fountain of youth, following a fresh contract extension. Had four total tackles (all stops as well), two pressures that forced a throwaway and impacted an interception (CB Donte Jackson). Littered my notes with won reps, particularly in run defense (81.6).
S DeShon Elliott (86.0, 47) had four total tackles, and was impactful in coverage. Two passes defensed, including an interception with a great read to undercut the route. The other was another great reaction to break up a short pass. His 86.9 COV led the team, along with a nice 78.0 TACK.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Three players. S Damontae Kazee (78.2, 13) had three total tackles in limited action, of the clean-up variety. He showed good recognition, including a near diving interception that would have been spectacular, yet still impactful on a 3rd-and-15 stop.
DL Montravius Adams (73.8, 20) had three combined tackles, namely a quick win sack, great to see from the depth of the position. Did have another pressure, but noted poor angles in both run and pass game including this play. His effort/pursuit are noticeable and admirable. 78.8 PRSH, but 56.5 RDEF has room for improvement.
S Minkah Fitzpatrick (71.5, 56) led the team with seven total tackles, which was his highest individual grade (85.8, led team). This included a fantastic read from deep alignment, shooting out of a canon to stop a run dead in its tracks at the line of scrimmage, whew. He also tackled a late game eight-yard catch from zone on 3rd-and-11, a huge stop. The rest was clean-up, but great to see his special playmaking in this one.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Three here. DL Keeanu Benton (45.6, 27) wasn’t elite, but was surprised at his grade. We still saw a pass rush impact (71.6) with two pressures, including a QB hit that impacted the Elliott interception. Run defense (39.7) can improve, noting him washed and on the ground early in the game. His two total tackles were against the run, though neither were stops, showed good push on those with one of them taking on a double team.
LB Elandon Roberts (36.5, 23) was rather quiet, including ZERO tackles. He had opportunities, but missed two tackles. First, a poor angle in run defense, then reacted well in coverage but couldn’t finish which made it into the red zone. PFF appropriately dinged him with the team worst 22.7 TACK grade.
The lowest grade on defense was LB Patrick Queen (28.8, 56). He had two total tackles, an assist and push out of bounds, but neither were stops. Like Roberts, Queen’s issues in the tackling department. I noted two, while PFF charted him for a whopping four missed tackles (whoof), with a 26.1 TACK and 26.7 RDEF (three missed tackles). Will definitely be on my radar as I watch the film more, and need more dominance from the defensive QB.
Special Teams:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
One word. Boswell (90.3, 13). Six made field goals, including three from 50-plus, accounted for all of Pittsburgh’s scoring. Oh yeah, and he also punted 43 yards (not bad at all) following the extremely wretched season-ending injury to P Cameron Johnston.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
NONE.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Four here. The highest special team grade was Scotty Miller (79.3, 3), playing on three teams. Made the most of limited snaps. Admirably filling in as a holder for Johnston, getting a high snap down to ensure Boswell remained perfect on the day. Miller also was huge on Boswell’s punt, getting quickly downfield to make a huge tackle for no gain. HUGE.
Darius Rush (75.9, 7) played on both punt units, but was higher than I expected. I noted a lack of impact as a starting gunner, including poor angles, but he did have a nice block on a punt return. Here’s to hoping I missed some impact that will continue.
Tyler Matakevich (73.0, 17) was a four-teamer, and cleaned up a long 28-yard punt return by pushing it out of bounds. Payton Wilson (70.0, 17) was also a core four-teamer, just making the cut in the good category. This will be huge if he can make an impact here and on defense despite being a rookie.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Just two. Mark Robinson (44.8, 17) played on four-teams, but has definitely had better days. Had a poor punt coverage angle in my notes, but most notably was penalized for an illegal block above the waist.
The lowest special teams grade was Miles Killebrew (27.2, 17), atypical of his pro-bowl status in this facet of the game. He did lose his block as the upback on Johnston’s injury (so sorry to keep bringing it up). Two penalties as well, holding on that punt once beat, and an illegal block on the same play as Robinson (declined). Confident for a turnaround given his track record.
Surprises:
- RB Najee Harris: tough running, controlled clock, explosive play. Yet, 61.1 grade.
- DL Larry Ogunjobi: substantial pass rush impact (three pressures, two QB hits each tying Watt), yet 70.2 PRSH.
- ST Ben Skowronek: starting gunner, but was on the ground twice in punt coverage, and another particularly terrible angle on another. But, an average 60.4 grade.
Who were yours?
STEELERS WEEK 1 VS. FALCONS TOTAL SNAPS:
SNAP LEADERS:
OFF- J. Fields, Starting Offensive Line
DEF- D. Jackson, M. Fitzpatrick, P. Queen.
ST- M. Robinson, M. Killebrew, T. Matakevich.
Thanks for reading and let me know your thoughts in the comments.