Steelers Vs. Falcons: Inactives For Week 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers released their list of players who will be inactive for the team’s Week 1 Sunday afternoon regular-season opener against the Atlanta Falcons and as expected, a few players from the visiting team will miss the contest due to an injury.

After being officially ruled out for Sunday’s game on the Friday injury report, G Isaac Seumalo (pectoral) and WR Roman Wilson (ankle) are both on the pregame inactive list for the Steelers.

Also inactive for Sunday’s game is Steelers QB Russell Wilson (calf), who ended Friday listed as questionable on the injury report. Wilson, who will serve as the third emergency QB on Sunday, developed some stiffness in his calf on Thursday. QB Kyle Allen will backup starting QB Justin Fields on Sunday.

The Steelers Sunday list of inactive players also includes two healthy scratches. Those two players are DL Dean Lowry and S Jaylen Elliott

The Steelers did elevate WR Ben Skowronek from the practice squad on Saturday and as expected, he is in uniform and active for Sunday’s game.

Steelers’ Inactive Players

QB Russell Wilson (3rd)

G Isaac Seumalo

WR Roman Wilson

DL Dean Lowry

S Jalen Elliott

Falcons Inactive Players

RB Jase McClellan

CB Antonio Hamilton Sr.

DL Brandon Dorlus

OL Jovaughn Gwyn

WR Casey Washington

DL Ruke Orhorhoro