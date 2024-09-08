Steelers Vs. Falcons: Inactives For Week 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers released their list of players who will be inactive for the team’s Week 1 Sunday afternoon regular-season opener against the Atlanta Falcons and as expected, a few players from the visiting team will miss the contest due to an injury.
After being officially ruled out for Sunday’s game on the Friday injury report, G Isaac Seumalo (pectoral) and WR Roman Wilson (ankle) are both on the pregame inactive list for the Steelers.
Also inactive for Sunday’s game is Steelers QB Russell Wilson (calf), who ended Friday listed as questionable on the injury report. Wilson, who will serve as the third emergency QB on Sunday, developed some stiffness in his calf on Thursday. QB Kyle Allen will backup starting QB Justin Fields on Sunday.
The Steelers Sunday list of inactive players also includes two healthy scratches. Those two players are DL Dean Lowry and S Jaylen Elliott
The Steelers did elevate WR Ben Skowronek from the practice squad on Saturday and as expected, he is in uniform and active for Sunday’s game.
Steelers’ Inactive Players
QB Russell Wilson (3rd)
G Isaac Seumalo
WR Roman Wilson
DL Dean Lowry
S Jalen Elliott
Falcons Inactive Players
RB Jase McClellan
CB Antonio Hamilton Sr.
DL Brandon Dorlus
OL Jovaughn Gwyn
WR Casey Washington
DL Ruke Orhorhoro