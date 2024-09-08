Steelers Vs. Falcons 2024 Week One: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2024 Week 1

Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0) vs. Atlanta Falcons (0-0)

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET, September, 8, 2024

Site: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (71,000) • Atlanta, GA

Playing Surface: FieldTurf

TV Coverage: FOX (regional)

Announcers: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Daryl “Moose” Johnston (analysis), and Pam Oliver (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Rob King (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Falcons -3.5

Trends:

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games.

Pittsburgh are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games against Atlanta.

Pittsburgh are 13-1-1 SU in their last 15 games against Atlanta.

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Pittsburgh’s last 10 games on the road.

Pittsburgh are 6-1 SU in their last 7 games when playing on the road against Atlanta.

Pittsburgh are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference conference.

Pittsburgh are 9-0 ATS in their last 9 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference South division.

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Pittsburgh’s last 9 games played in September.

Atlanta are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games.

Atlanta are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games.

Atlanta are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games at home.

Atlanta are 1-6 SU in their last 7 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Atlanta’s last 8 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Atlanta are 1-11 ATS in their last 12 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

Atlanta are 5-13 SU in their last 18 games played in September.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Atlanta’s last 7 games played in week 1.

Steelers Injuries

G Isaac Seumalo (pectoral) – Out

WR WR Roman Wilson (foot) – Out

DL Logan Lee (calf) – Out/IR

QB Russell Wilson (calf) – Questionable

Falcons Injuries:

CB Antonio Hamilton Sr. (groin) – Out

Weather:

Game Release:

