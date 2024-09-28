As we do every week to get you ready for the upcoming game, our X-factor of the week. Sometimes, it’s a player, unit, concept, or scheme. Here’s our X-factor for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Steelers Vs. Colts X-Factor: FS Minkah Fitzpatrick

It’s been 2.5 years since Minkah Fitzpatrick’s last interception, a dry spell he’s hoping to put the breaks on. In fairness, he was hurt throughout last season, and while he is healthy this year, he has hardly been tested. Back playing his usual free safety spot, no quarterback has yet to test him. Pittsburgh’s barely been thrown at downfield, and when they have, it’s been outside the numbers.

The two passing scores they’ve allowed came near the sideline, TE Kyle Pitts and WR Quentin Johnston, and they’ve really only allowed one big play down the middle through three weeks. And that took a trick play, the Broncos fooling Fitzpatrick on a Wildcat lateral to QB Bo Nix. Two plays later, CB Cory Trice Jr. took the ball right back.

So it’s hardly assigning blame to Minkah Fitzpatrick when I mention this stat. If there’s a week to snap it, it’s this one. Colts’ QB Anthony Richardson has as big an arm as any quarterback in football and will test the middle of the field, trusting his arm more than what any defender can do. That can lead to incredible moments like this 60-yard howitzer to WR Alec Pierce. You’ll be hard-pressed to find many better throws than this.

But it’s also led to arm arrogance, letting the ball fly downfield, and getting himself into trouble, like this ill-advised cross-body throw last week against the Chicago Bears.

This is a 1st and 10 cross body interception from far hash from Anthony Richardson pic.twitter.com/f3e9209kJd — Football Analysis (@FBallAnalysisYT) September 23, 2024

His tape is littered with overthrows. Unsurprisingly, he has double the interceptions (six) as he does passing scores (three). Those picks lead the league and his 8.2-percent interception rate is nearly three points higher than the next-closest player, Carolina’s Bryce Young. He’s still just 22 and has barely more than 20 career starts in college and NFL combined. There’s no doubt Richardson can make impact plays, but he’s hurting the Colts as much as he’s helping.

It’s time to make him pay for those mistakes. A savvy player like Minkah Fitzpatrick is just waiting for his moment to attack. If there’s a time to break the streak, this is it. And in the run game, filling the alley and open-field tackling against RB Jonathan Taylor will also be key as Pittsburgh’s defense tries to keep the good time rolling.